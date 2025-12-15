Jihad Thwarted in Germany: 5 Arrested in Terror Plot at Christmas Market

A terrorist attack on the Nuremberg Christmas market in Germany has been thwarted through the arrest of five suspects.

Bavaria's Interior Minister Herrmann (CSU) spoke in Nuremberg on Sunday about the arrest of the men in Lower Bavaria who were allegedly planning to attack a Christmas market using a vehicle.

Multiple reports indicate that police believe the suspects – three Moroccans, an Egyptian and a Syrian – had an "Islamist motive."



Terrorist attacks using vehicles to ram people have been on the rise in the past two decades. The method was used prominently by Palestinian terrorists in Israel in the early 2000s before a radical Muslim deployed the tactic at the University of North Carolina in 2006.

One of the most fatal examples of the tactic occurred in Nice, France in 2016, when a 31-year-old French national of Tunisian descent used a heavy truck to kill 86 people on Bastille Day.

And 2025 began with another tragic example here in the U.S. in New Orleans: 'Act of Terrorism': ISIS-Inspired Driver Killed 15 in New Orleans Truck Rampage

This latest thwarted terror plot in Germany comes as the country is in the midst of a trial for a previous attack on a Christmas market in 2024. That suspect is on trial for driving a car into the Magdeburg Christmas market, killing 6 people and injuring 338 others.

