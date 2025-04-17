'Heaven Meets Earth': CBN's Abigail Robertson Launches New Podcast on Miracles

CBN is adding a brand new show to the line-up – a podcast about miracles. CBN's Abigail Robertson is the host of the new series called "Heaven Meets Earth," co-hosting with Ryan Bethea.

The series dives deep into inspiring and irrefutable stories of God at work today, featuring influential church leaders.

Robertson says it's no surprise that this show about miracles has even seen a few miracles of its own in getting off the ground. She recently spoke with CBN's Faith Nation about how she has seen God's hand at work throughout this journey:

"Heaven Meets Earth" launches on Monday, April 21st, and you can listen and subscribe on the CBN Family app or wherever you get your favorite podcasts. Click HERE to learn more.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***