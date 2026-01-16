Egyptian Christian YouTuber Sentenced to 5 Years Hard Labor for Speaking About His Faith

A Christian YouTuber in Egypt has been sentenced to five years of hard labor for defending Christianity online, according to a Washington D.C.-based non-profit.

Aughustinos Samaan will have to complete five years of hard labor after being convicted of "contempt of religion" and "misuse of social media" for content defending Christianity, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) reports.

Samaan has a YouTube channel with 100,000 subscribers and focuses on responding to the anti-Christian content that is being widely circulated in Egypt, Coptic Solidarity reports. He is also a researcher who specializes in Christian apologetics and comparative religion.​

Samaan was arrested last October and was initially detained for 15 days pending an investigation.

However, Mariam Wahba, a research analyst with the FDD, points out that the two-week detention quickly evolved into months of imprisonment.

"By keeping individuals detained and isolated for extended periods, Egypt's legal system effectively punishes detainees long before a case ever reaches trial," she recently wrote.

"Under Egyptian law, maximum pretrial detention periods are ostensibly capped at six months for misdemeanors, 18 months for felonies, and 24 months for crimes carrying life imprisonment or the death penalty. In practice, however, this framework is routinely manipulated to make it nearly impossible for detainees to secure a trial or release," Wahba explained.

The FDD analyst says prosecutors routinely renew two-week detention sentences for up to five months "under the pretext of ongoing investigations."

Notably, Egyptian-American Mustafa Kassem was held in pretrial detention for five years under this system before dying in custody in 2020.

Saeed Mostafa, an Egyptian Muslim who converted to Christianity, was arrested weeks before Samaan and remains in custody for charges including "joining a terrorist organization" and "contempt of Islam."

Additionally, Samaan was sentenced without a fair trial.

"To date, the defense has not been granted access to the case file, nor has it been afforded a genuine opportunity to exercise the right of defense or to represent the defendant before the court. These circumstances raise serious concerns regarding fair-trial guarantees and the fundamental right to defense as enshrined in the Egyptian Constitution and domestic law," Coptic Solidarity noted in a press release.

Although the Egyptian Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and belief, Coptic Solidarity explains that those provisions only apply to Muslims.

"The Samaan case underscores how these laws function less as safeguards for religious harmony, as intended by Cairo, and more as instruments of coercion. This application reinforces the vulnerability of Christians within Egypt's legal system, signaling that minority religious expression remains conditional and punishable," explained Wahba.

This year, Egypt is ranked at number 42 on the Open Doors World Watch List of the 50 worst persecutors of Christian around the world.

"In Egypt, most religious freedom violations happen at the community level. These include harassment of Christian women and mobs expelling Christians after alleged blasphemy. These incidents largely take place in rural areas of Upper Egypt and in some economically disadvantaged urban areas, especially when Islamic extremists are present," Open Doors explains.

Believers who convert from Islam face the most persecution.

But despite harassment, discrimination, and even death, Christians in that part of the world remain resilient.

Gia Chacon, founder of "For the Martyrs," is raising awareness of the plight of Christians who are being persecuted.

"Despite the most unimaginable tragedy and horrific crimes against humanity, they still had hope, and they've kept their faith," she said.