ap25127353986035.jpg
Cardinals attend a final Mass St. Peter's Basilica, before the conclave to elect a new pope, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Catholic Cardinals Begin Selecting Next Pope - Here's How the Process Works

CBN News
05-07-2025

Share This article

The world's Roman Catholic cardinals begin selecting the next pope at the Vatican today.

A total of 133 cardinals from 70 countries are now in Rome for the papal conclave. They are sequestering themselves behind the Vatican’s medieval walls with no outside communication as they seek to elect the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church.

The cardinals took part in a mass in St. Peter's Cathedral this morning before going to the Sistine Chapel to begin the voting.

They're expected to vote just once today, but can vote up to four times a day – twice in the morning and twice in the evening. The electors cast paper ballots, and voting continues until one candidate receives a two-thirds majority, or 89 votes. 

Assuming no one is elected on the first round of voting, black smoke would be expected to be seen coming from the Sistine Chapel chimney at around 7 p.m. 

But the Catholic faithful will be hoping to see white smoke, which signifies their new leader has been chosen.

The first vote is significant because it should reveal the frontrunners. The voting should wrap up by the end of the week.

Whoever is chosen will be the successor to Pope Francis, who died in April at the age of 88.  
 

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines
More