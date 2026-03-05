Bible Prophecy Expert Points to Scriptures About Iran and 'the Captives of Elam' in the Last Days

Since the moment the war in Iran began, Christians have been looking for any biblical or prophetic context that might be connected with it. CBN News spoke with prophecy expert Pastor Jack Hibbs to get his perspective, and he pointed to several specific biblical prophecies.

KEY RELEVANT PROPHECIES:

Wars and Rumors of Wars: Jesus predicted an increase in wars as the "last days" approach.

In Matthew 24:6, Jesus said that would be one of the signs of the times. He said, "You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come."

He points out, "Jesus said in John 14:29, 'I've told you these things in advance that when they come to pass you might believe that I Am He' (the Messiah)."

Israel as the Apple of God's Eye: Hibbs points out that any events relating to Israel are significant because God calls Israel "the apple of My eye."

The Scattering and Return of Elam (Iran): Hibbs says the prophetic passage in Jeremiah 49:34-39 seems relevant because it talks about how the people of Elam, a geographical section of the ancient Persian Empire, modern-day Iran, would be scattered to the "four winds." It also talks about their eventual return. He points to the Iranian diaspora, which began with the brutal Islamic Revolution in 1979, when more than a million Persians fled. If they're able to return in the coming months and years, that could be a fulfillment of this prophecy.

He points to the verse that says, "'But it shall come to pass in the latter days,' the last days, end times, 'that I will bring back the captives of Elam, says the Lord.'"

He asked rhetorically, "Is it possible that we're watching the fulfillment of Jeremiah 49:34-39, where God now is destroying the king and his princes, that's his descendants, and He's going to bring back all those that were driven out?"

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Destruction of the King and Princes: The prophecy also speaks of God destroying the king and princes of Elam, which Hibbs interprets as the destruction of the current regime.

Ezekiel 38 and Israel's Peace: The end-times battle referred to in Ezekiel involves Israel dwelling in peace. Now that the Jewish state has already been forced to degrade and destroy Hamas and Hezbollah, Hibbs speculates that if the Iranian government also changes, Israel might experience peace, potentially setting the stage for Ezekiel 38.

Isaiah 17 and Damascus: He says, "Always keep your eye on Isaiah 17" because the destruction of Damascus referred to by the prophet Isaiah has never occurred in history. It involves Damascus never being able to be inhabited again, and it's another significant prophecy to watch.

Daniel 10 and Spiritual Warfare: Hibbs emphasizes the spiritual dimension, referencing Daniel 10:13, which speaks of a "prince of the Persian kingdom" resisting an angel. Many consider that "prince" to be a reference to a demonic principality, and Hibbs agrees that spiritual principalities are assigned over nations.

Collapse of Islam and the Antichrist: Hibbs contends that the collapse of Islam might be a precursor that opens the door for the rise of the Antichrist, as Islam's doctrine of global dominance conflicts with the Antichrist's sole rule.

Growth of Christianity in Iran: During Trump's first administration and the pandemic, the CIA detected a massive download of Bibles and Christian material in Iran, indicating that the fastest-growing church in the world was among Iranian believers. Hibbs suggests this could lead to a massive evangelical awakening across the ancient Persian Empire.

Iran's Theological Motivation: Hibbs explains that Iran's current attacks are not merely political but theological, aiming to create a "fireball" on earth to hasten the return of their Islamic "messiah" known as the Mahdi. This means they view losses as victories that bring the Mahdi closer. He even speculates they might attack holy sites like the Dome of the Rock to trigger their cataclysmic goals.

To support the work of CBN News as we report from a Christian perspective, you can make a donation here.