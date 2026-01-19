Amid Iran Horror, Expert Reveals How Muslims Are Meeting Jesus in Dreams

Lily Meschi, director of Iran Alive Ministries, said protests raging in Iran are “not surprising,” as such events unfold there “every couple of years.”

But these protests feel a bit different from other recent uprisings.

“It’s very saddening,” Meschi said. “It is very concerning because of how many people are getting killed in the streets of Iran, across Iran, in every city, and province. It’s just very sad.”

The nonprofit leader, who lives in the U.S. but was born and raised in Iran, said it’s an important time to pray for the Iranians and lift them up to the Lord. Iran Alive, her organization, uses satellite TV and other technologies to spread the Gospel into Iran.

“We’re encouraging every believer, every viewer that watches our program, to … stand firm, to speak life in the darkness, to be the light of Jesus in every moment, every day,” she said.

The spiritual and physical battles raging inside Iran only seem to be exacerbating, but aren’t new. Meschi reflected on a common experience she has heard people report in recent years — that Muslims in Iran routinely encounter Jesus in visions and dreams and convert to Christianity as a result.

“One of my colleagues that we work together to spread the Gospel in Iran, in fact, came to faith through visions and dreams,” she said. “And, many, many contact us because they see Jesus, and they know we are a Christian channel.”

Meschi continued, “They reach out, they go, ‘You know, we have seen Jesus in our dream, and He healed us from such and such disease in the hospital room. I don’t know where to start. … I want to believe in Him. I want to trust Him.'”

She said some of these Muslims have had real physical healings as a result of these encounters.

“They had real physical healings, and Jesus appears to them in their visions, in their dreams,” Meschi said. “And making Himself known to them, so they know that it was Jesus. When they contact us, they already know that Jesus healed them, and they just want to know more about this Jesus.”

Meschi encouraged Christians to join her in prayer for those suffering in Iran and the “authorities and evil rulers” there. She believes the brutal regime could be coming to an end.

“I personally believe that they’re taking their last few breaths right now,” she said. “They’re at the end of themselves.”

Economic struggles persist inside Iran and persecution of Christians is rampant. The government’s handling of free speech — including shutting down the internet amid protests — only adds fuel to the fire. Watch her interview for more.

