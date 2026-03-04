After Fleeing the Regime Decades Ago, She Fights for a Free Iran and Exposes 'Islamic Radicalism'

As a child, Goldie Ghamari had to flee oppression in Iran with her family. Today, she's a human rights activist who has been calling for international action for years against the abuses of the Islamic regime in Tehran. Now she says, "The regime is done, all that matters is how fast it falls."

Ghamari holds a Juris Doctor and is a former Canadian lawmaker. She's now a political analyst and human rights advocate, raising awareness on "occupied Iran, Islamic terrorism, and jihad."

She says the radicalism of the Iranian regime, and the way they have oppressed and murdered tens of thousands of their own people, has backfired. "The one thing that the Islamic Republic has been able to achieve, very successfully, is making Iranians despise Islam," she told CBN on Wednesday.

Ghamari's bio says she was "proudly accused of 'Islamophobia' by the 'National Council of Canadian Muslims' (aka CAIR Canada) for exposing Islamic radicalism and antisemitism in Canada."

And she joined the 700 Club on Wednesday to talk about what's happening inside Iran, and what it will take to finally oust the deeply entrenched Islamic regime, which still controls the military and intelligence apparatus of the country.

BELOW: Before the war, Ghamari spoke with CBN News YouTube about reports that up to 30,000 protesters had been killed by the regime, and why she believes Iran's Uprising Could Topple the Regime