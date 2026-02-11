What Is the 'Manosphere' – And Why Does It Matter?

You've likely heard the term "manosphere" and perhaps wondered what it actually means.

In simple terms, think of it as a vast online man cave – a digital ecosystem where men gather to talk about everything from sports and money to fitness, dating, and politics. But while some corners are relatively benign, others have taken on a darker tone.

"There are so many aspects to the manosphere," says Dr. Monika McDermott of Fordham University, author of Masculinity in American Politics. "There's no one sort of manosphere anymore."

One rising and troubling segment of this space consists of podcasts and influencers who openly blame women for societal problems. Some clips circulating online include statements like, "When you're around women all the time… you start to realize quickly how useless they are," and "Women by nature are mentally chaotic." Others reinforce rigid dominance hierarchies with comments such as, "This is the man's table. Men are talking."

Prominent figures associated with the manosphere include Andrew Tate, Myron Gaines, Nick Fuentes, and Sneako.

Not all voices in the manosphere are extreme. Jordan Peterson, for example, approaches masculinity from a psychological perspective, arguing that traditional masculine virtues are key to social order. Joe Rogan's podcast, while often unfiltered, also hosts wide-ranging and serious conversations. Still, much of the broader ecosystem blends irreverent bro-culture with strong political messaging, often detached from faith or moral grounding.

Shane Winnings of the Christian men's group Promise Keepers believes masculinity itself isn't the problem — but distortion is.

"We do need Christian men who are able to flip that switch and be aggressive and show masculinity and dominance when needed," Winnings says. "But they also need to be able to turn it off and be present for their families, be tender, emotionally supportive and caring."

The manosphere traces its roots back to the late 1970s men's rights movement, which emerged in response to second-wave feminism. What began in forums and chatrooms has evolved into a powerful online community amplified by social media.

According to Dr. McDermott, expanding rights for women and minority groups have felt threatening to some men accustomed to cultural dominance. "They see that as a threat," she explains, "and in some ways understandably so."

The movement has developed its own vocabulary. "Taking the red pill" means awakening to the belief that men are the oppressed gender. The "blue pill" represents acceptance of mainstream views on feminism and gender.

At times, the rhetoric within the manosphere also invokes the name of Jesus.

Nick Fuentes, for example, has framed cultural backlash as a form of spiritual validation, saying, "If you're persecuted for the truth, which is synonymous with Jesus, that's a very good thing."

The concern, critics argue, is that some of the same hosts who use religious language to frame their message also make crude and derogatory remarks about women — blending spiritual references with rhetoric that many view as divisive and demeaning.

Winnings worries that immature or biblically ungrounded Christian men are particularly vulnerable.

"A lot of Christians aren't in their Bible. They're just being spoon-fed on social media," he says. "So I'm not surprised they're following any charismatic person who says 'Jesus Christ.'"

He adds a warning about hypocrisy: "Jesus said fresh water and salt water can't come from the same spring. We have to do a better job policing ourselves."

The manosphere has also drawn political attention. During the 2024 campaign, President Donald Trump appeared on podcasts hosted by Joe Rogan, Theo Von, Adin Ross, and the Nelk Boys — platforms popular among younger male audiences. Dr. McDermott notes that Trump has long appealed to men who feel economically or culturally displaced.

"The manosphere is there for a reason," she says. "It fills a need that some American men have. If you want to reach them, you have to go where they are."

Ultimately, Winnings argues that discernment is key.

"There's a million voices out there," he says. "The only thing you can know to be true is Christ and the Word of God. Spend more time in that than listening to podcasters."

For many observers, the debate over masculinity isn't going away. The question is which voices will shape the next generation of men — and what kind of manhood they will ultimately embrace.