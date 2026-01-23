WATCH CBN News Coverage: March for Life 2026

The 2026 National March for Life took place today in Washington, D.C., and CBN News was on the scene to cover this pro-life event. This year's theme is: "Life is a Gift."

Vice President JD Vance, who announced this week that he and Usha Vance are expecting their fourth child, addressed the crowd just like he did last year when he declared, "America is fundamentally a pro-baby, a pro-life, and a pro-family country."

"We're thrilled to welcome Vice President Vance back to the March for Life this year," said March for Life President Jennie Bradley Lichter. "His presence at this year's march underscores the importance of this iconic event and the centrality of the pro-life movement to a healthy conservative coalition. We are honored that he will join us in standing up for the unborn alongside our marchers from all over the country."

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, and a number of Christian leaders also addressed the march.

The March for Life organization said on social media, "Every life, born and unborn, carries immeasurable worth, purpose, and promise. Our mission remains steadfast: to honor, protect, and cherish this precious gift. From policymakers and advocates to families, women, and young people, we come together in gratitude and resolve to defend the sanctity of human life."

Major abortion issues are at stake across the nation, including states like Virginia, Missouri and Nevada.

Virginia's new Democrat-controlled legislature quickly passed a sweeping abortion amendment to the state constitution last week, which will be placed on a state referendum for Virginia voters to make the final decision at the ballot box.

Even though abortion is already allowed in Virginia through the second trimester, the new measure would enshrine a "right to abortion" into the constitution, allowing late-term abortions of viable unborn babies.

In Missouri, a constitutional amendment to protect the unborn will be on the November 3, 2026, ballot. This measure seeks to overturn the confusing voter-approved 2024 Amendment 3 that established a right to abortion.

Demonstrators from across the country were in D.C. on Friday to stand for life for each of their states. Abigail from Arkansas told March for Life, "I march to declare that there can be no rest or complacency in the body of Christ as long as the genocide against the unborn continues. I march because a third of my generation never got to speak or advocate for themselves. I march for each individual person, created uniquely in the image of God, who has inherent value and worth in His eyes—and deserves the chance to breathe, cry, wiggle her toes, play outside, laugh with friends, and live."



