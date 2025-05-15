Missouri Republican Lawmakers Try New Strategy to Overturn 'Extreme' Abortion Amendment

Pro-lifers in Missouri say Amendment 3 would create the most extreme abortion law in the entire nation.

The fight to save the pre-born is being revived in Missouri. In the newest development, Republican state lawmakers have approved a new referendum to ban most abortions by repealing the abortion amendment passed by voters six months ago.

Last year, pro-life advocates had argued that proponents of the Missouri abortion amendment had used deceptive practices and confusing language to get voters to approve the measure.

So the newly proposed constitutional amendment would return the issue to voters in November 2026, or sooner, if Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe calls a special election before then.

Missouri's abortion policies have swung dramatically in recent years.

In 2022, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Missouri was the first state to ban abortion due to its trigger law.

However, last November, Missouri voters narrowly approved a ballot measure to overturn abortion restrictions and enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. The constitutional amendment guarantees a right to abortion until fetal viability, around 24 weeks.

Then in March, Missouri's Attorney General issued a cease-and-desist order against Planned Parenthood facilities in the state to keep them from offering chemical abortions there.

In the latest effort to protect the unborn, the GOP Senate majority used a series of rare procedural moves to cut off a Democrat filibuster against the new pro-life amendment before passing a proposed revision in a 21-11 vote.

The new measure would seek to repeal the abortion-rights amendment and instead allow abortions only for a medical emergency or fetal anomaly, or in cases of rape or incest up to 12 weeks of pregnancy. It also would prohibit gender transition surgeries, hormone treatments, and puberty blockers for minors.

If it goes to the voters, it would make Missouri the first state to offer a pro-life amendment after passing a pro-abortion ballot measure.

Missouri Rep. Brian Seitz led the effort in the House and told the Washington Post that Missourians deserve better options "that are more in line with their values."

"Voters in the past few years were given the choice between two extremes, choices with no middle ground," the Baptist pastor said. "Zero abortions, or what we have now, a landscape that allows for unfettered access."

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, celebrated the opportunity Missourians will have to rid their state of Amendment 3.

She said in a statement, "We applaud the Missouri legislature for passing this pro-life amendment to save lives, protect parents' rights, and safeguard women and girls."

"Despite what voters were sold before Election Day, as soon as Amendment 3 passed, the abortion lobby brought litigation to perform late-term abortions, end parental consent, and remove every safety regulation on their industry," Dannenfelser added. "Amendment 3 is far too extreme and dangerous in a state where Planned Parenthood was caught using moldy abortion equipment on women and offering to transport a 13-year-old girl out of state without her parents knowing."

