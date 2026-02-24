VT Town Meetings Focus on Israel, Critics Warn of 'Separating Jews from the Rest of the Population'

A centuries-old Vermont political tradition is intersecting with a modern global conflict this year.

On Town Meeting Day in early March, voters in several Vermont communities will consider a symbolic measure related to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. The question asks whether towns should adopt an "apartheid-free community" pledge.

Town Meeting Day is a long-standing civic practice in Vermont. Residents gather face-to-face to vote on local issues such as school budgets, road repairs, and other municipal decisions. This year, however, some ballots include an issue that reaches far beyond local government.

The proposed pledge is not legally enforceable. Supporters describe it as a moral statement. John Heermans, who backs the campaign, explained, "It says we affirm our commitment to freedom, justice and equality for the Palestinian people and all people. We oppose forms of racism, bigotry, discrimination and oppression." He added that the effort is focused on policy, noting, "What we're doing is criticizing the policies and actions of the state of Israel, not the Jews."

The pledge also encourages economic pressure on Israel, including boycotts, divestment, and sanctions.

Opponents argue the measure does not belong in local government and could divide communities. Mark Treinkman of Vermont Friends of Israel argued Town Meeting Day should stay focused on local matters. "The things people usually talk about are whether to replace a culvert in a dirt road or buy a new school bus for our kids," he noted, adding that "the meetings have been hijacked by the anti-Israel mob."

The debate comes as antisemitic incidents have risen nationwide since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. Oren Segal of the Anti-Defamation League reported that his group has tracked "a nearly 400 percent increase in antisemitic incidents, that's vandalism, harassment, and assault." He warned that "the Jewish community feels vulnerable right now."

In Vermont, law enforcement has investigated threatening letters and graffiti targeting Jewish institutions in recent years. Authorities say there is no direct link to the local pledge campaigns, but some residents describe heightened tensions.

Denise Gebroe, a Jewish business owner, recalled facing harassment. "I've received hate mail calling me horrible names," she shared. She also noted that people contacted her clients online, adding, "I've had people go through my client list and reach out to them."

Last year, several Vermont towns approved similar non-binding pledges through public votes. Supporters point to those results as evidence of strong grassroots organizing. Zoe Jannuzi of the American Friends Service Committee said the outcomes "really showed the success of this campaign in proving that Palestine is a local issue."

In Thetford, where voters approved the pledge, Town Manager Brian Story said officials wanted residents to have a clear opportunity to vote. "The select board was concerned that if we didn't have it on the ballot, it would come up in other business and people would feel they had been denied an opportunity to weigh in," he explained.

Critics warn the debate reflects deeper national divisions. Mark Meckler of the Convention of States Action cautioned, "We are heading toward a division of America we have not seen literally since the pre-Civil War era, going all the way back to Jim Crow. What they are doing is separating Jews from the rest of the population. The historical precedence for this is not pretty."

Some residents say tensions are already affecting daily life. Zohar Arama, a restaurant owner in Brattleboro, described ongoing hostility. "The amount of hate that we receive is endless," he said, adding that some people have told him to "get out of here."

As Vermont approaches Town Meeting Day, the question remains whether this historic local tradition will remain focused on local issues or increasingly become a forum for global political debates.



