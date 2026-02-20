Trump to Release US Intel on Aliens - Is It Part of the 'Great Deception' Described in Revelation?

ANALYSIS

Widespread interest in aliens, extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena, and flying objects – even among many Bible-believing Christians – has reached the White House, where, overnight, President Donald Trump pledged full disclosure of government intelligence on these matters.

"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant departments and agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing government files related to alien and extraterrestrial, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important matters. God Bless America!" Trump posted overnight.

Interest in these matters has grown significantly in recent months. From a documentary film to congressional hearings, a Hollywood science-fiction movie and a national news magazine cover story, the narrative about extraterrestrial life reached new heights with the president's announcement.

Some Christians have observed what they call rungs of disclosure and are, in fact, arming themselves with a biblical understanding of heavenly, spiritual realities. A pastor in Colorado recently preached a four-part sermon that included a discussion of angels, demons, aliens, and extraterrestrials.

Matthew Spencer, a second-generation pastor and missionary, believes the Bible speaks of a coming great deception and falling away from the Christian faith, precipitated partially by space-ship landings on earth, where aliens walk out and announce to humanity, "you're not alone," as the news is broadcast globally.

A pastor at Christ Church International (CCI) and former Youth With A Mission (YWAM) student-missionary to Cambodia, Spencer points to the Bible when he talks about non-human intelligent existence in the universe that includes angels, demons, Satan, and possibly what culture calls aliens.

Raised with a biblical worldview – his father is a pastor, and his mother is the worship leader at a Spirit-filled church they founded in Colorado – Spencer believes the Bible details a type of alien/monster invasion of the earth in Revelation chapters nine and 12.

Spencer believes this coming biblical reality is prophetically depicted by creatives who produce science-fiction media for television and theater.

"We're entering into, potentially, disclosure through news of aliens, extraterrestrials, trans-dimensional beings," Spencer said. "The narrative we've seen in the movies is exposure to some kind of alien invasion."

Beyond the plots in science-fiction movies, serious conversations about extraterrestrial phenomena are inspiring Spencer and a prominent Christian speaker to preach on and examine the existence of aliens – even as media, film, movies, television and government leaders perpetuate the narrative.

That narrative, while old, has increased since late 2025 with several significant iterations.

In the fall last year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. senators, high-ranking government officials, and military leaders were featured in a 2025 documentary, "The Age of Disclosure" (2025), that deals with threats to the nation's security from documented sightings of advanced aerial craft.

Shortly after, discussion of UAP dominated a government inquiry late last year when active-duty military personnel testified to personal sightings of unknown aircraft before a U.S. House of Representatives committee.

Congressional inquiries were followed by National Geographic Magazine, which in a 2025 edition, published a cover story titled "Are We Alone?" The article explores numerous unknowns about outer space and the potential for extraterrestrial life throughout the cosmos.

In Hollywood, Stephen Spielberg's "Disclosure Day," a sci-fi movie produced by Universal Pictures, deals with the existence of aliens and their spiritually dark, earthly interactions with humans. The movie will be released in June 2026.

If there is a disclosure of UFOs, UAPs, aliens, and extraterrestrials, then people need to know the heavenly realm as described in the Bible is complex and layered; it's more than saints floating on clouds, Pastor Spencer points out.

"We have to know the Word of God and the fact that it has answers to questions when we're facing a reality that we can't necessarily explain," including the potential disclosure of extraterrestrials, Spencer said.

In recent sermons at CCI, where his father, Mark Spencer, is the founding pastor, an author, and anointed Bible teacher, Matthew Spencer preached in January 2026 about heavenly realities that include both places and creatures. It is an unseen realm consisting of three levels, full of people, animals, languages, creatures, angels, races, buildings, colors, and technology, he said.

The third sermon in Spencer's heavenly realities series is titled "Are We Alone in the Universe?"

Following any disclosure of non-human intelligent life in the universe or on earth, there will likely be a period of deception and falling away from the Christian faith and church, spoken of by the Lord Jesus in Matthew 24 and by the Apostle Paul in 1 Timothy 4:1, Spencer believes.

"Many people will say, 'Look at these monsters. They prove evolution; there's no God and everything is random,'" he predicted.

"There is a 'great deception' coming that will cause many to leave the faith. Jesus has already warned us about this, so that it will not catch us off guard or by surprise. What could cause people to leave the faith more than aliens who arrive and say they put us here?" Spencer asked.

Nick Vujicic, a Christian motivational speaker who has traveled to 78 countries and stood on 3,500 stages around the world, believes aliens may appear in the future.

"I won't be surprised that within 10 years there's going to be alien sightings," Vujicic told CBN News. "We know that demons can appear as angels, so they can definitely appear as aliens."

Having read the Book of Revelation many times, Vujicic said it details how voices from outer space seek to convince humans to behave in specific ways.

