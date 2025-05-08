Shipping containers and cargo cranes from a shipping port in Brooklyn, NY, May 1, 2025. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Trump Announces Trade Deal with UK, Hints It's 'the First of Many'

President Trump is revealing a trade deal with the United Kingdom today.

He hinted at the deal on his Truth Social page, saying, "The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come. Because of our long-time history and allegiance together, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement."

The president also said this is just "the first of many" trade deals that will come about from his tariff policy.

The administration will begin trade negotiations with China this weekend.

MORE: China Quietly Backs Away from Trade War, Agrees to Trump Tariff Talks

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve cited the administration's tariff policy in its decision not to cut interest rates, keeping them steady at around 4.25 percent.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell says the White House's ongoing trade policies played a role. But he said the economy is "resilient and is in good shape."

Meanwhile, Ford Motor Company says the tariffs are one reason it's raising prices on three of its vehicles by as much as $2,000.

