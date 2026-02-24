Thousands in Cold, Dark After Monster Cyclone Drops Record Snowfall in Northeast

Residents in the northeast portion of the U.S. are digging out after a historic monster storm slammed the region Sunday and Monday.

In New York, over 300 trees were toppled due to heavy snow.

The so-called "bomb cyclone" dumped more than three feet of snow in parts of Rhode Island, shattering records.

"The blizzard of '26 has now officially surpassed the blizzard of '78 for the most snow there ever recorded in a single snowstorm in our Rhode Island state history," said the state's Governor Dan McKee.

Cleanup could take a while.

One resident predicted, "I'd say like a week." But another local wasn't as optimistic, saying it wouldn't be cleared until "like mid-April."

Massachusetts saw more than 30 inches of snow, leaving more than a quarter of a million people in the dark.

Families in New Jersey are also without power.

"You either gotta get our power on or plow because we don't want to sleep here tonight," said an unnamed resident.

Treacherous conditions paused public transit, and blizzard warnings stretched 600 miles up and down the I-95 corridor.

At the nation's airports, more than 11,000 flights were grounded.

While some travel bans are easing, airlines warn it could take days to get back on schedule.

"We're trying desperately to get home to the West Coast," said stranded traveler Tom Walker.

Kyle Newman has been stranded in Miami. "I've been trying to get to like Philly or D.C., but there's no flights till like, Wednesday or Thursday," Newman commented.

Meanwhile, as residents dig out, more snow is forecast across the region Tuesday night and later this week.

