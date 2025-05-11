Texas Boy Made Secret Service Agent by Trump Unites Law Enforcement, Sets Record in St. Louis

In a world often searching for heroes, 13-year-old DJ Daniel is proving that true courage comes not from strength, but from spirit and faith. Diagnosed with terminal brain cancer at age six, DJ is on a mission to be sworn into every law enforcement agency in the country. In St. Louis, Missouri, he made history in April when more than 203 departments swore him in simultaneously.

The emotional ceremony, which set a world record, was the brainchild of Detective Steve Runge of the Berkeley Police Department, who was so moved by DJ's story, he decided to act. What began as an idea to send DJ a small token of support turned into a massive event uniting officers from across Missouri and beyond.

"The kid just captured my heart. At first, I thought maybe I'd send him some police swag," Runge said. "I went home, and I thought, we can do better than that. I started making phone calls and it just exploded. I think the draw with DJ is love and hope."

DJ's goal of joining 1,000 agencies is more than a bucket list, it's a lifeline. Despite enduring 13 brain surgeries and facing an aggressive, incurable cancer, DJ credits his strength to divine intervention.

"On my 13th brain surgery, God gave me my wings," DJ said. "But he said, 'I'm gonna take these back from you, because you don't get these wings until you graduate the school of life.'"

His father, Theodis Daniel, has been by his side every step of the way. "Every day is a good day as in it opens his eyes. He's got another heartbeat. His feet hit the ground," Theodis said. "Ain't nothing he ain't going to be able to accomplish."

DJ first captured the public's heart when President Donald Trump recognized him during a 2025 speech to Congress. Since then, he has appeared in a Secret Service recruitment video, received thousands of invitations from departments nationwide, and even received a Cybertruck from Elon Musk to help him travel.

"I know that I made America great again," DJ said with a smile. "Usually that's Trump's job."

At the St. Louis event, law enforcement officers from agencies all over the region came together not just to recognize DJ, but to stand for something greater.

"To come together for a positive reason to honor such a young, courageous man is truly humbling for all of us," said Chief Zim Schwartze of the Missouri Capitol Police.

"Makes me think about the bad days that I think I'm having, and how really they're not bad," added Trooper Andrew Gadberry of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

"He's very strong for what he's going through," said Brad Schwarberg of the University City Police.

But DJ didn't let the spotlight stop with him. He surprised nine other young cancer patients by making them honorary officers, too.

"I have a friend that is DJ. He's my person," said Zephany Bolduc, who came to cheer DJ on.

One of the most poignant moments came when Michael Brown Sr., whose son's 2014 death in nearby Ferguson became a flashpoint in a national debate on policing, accepted Theo's invitation to stand alongside law enforcement to badge DJ instead of him.

"I'm a father too," said Theodis Daniel. "And it's just like, what can I do to make this a lot better for everybody?"

DJ's journey also brought him to the pitcher's mound at Busch Stadium, where he threw out the ceremonial first pitch as a special guest of the St. Louis Cardinals.

When asked about the role of faith in their journey, Theodis said, "It's been all of it."

Doctors say DJ will eventually lose his ability to walk. His father has already made peace with what comes next.

"I'll carry him to ceremonies," Theodis said. "And if God decides to say, 'I need what belongs to Me back,' then I'll carry him home."

With every badge, DJ Daniel isn't just fulfilling a childhood dream, it's his testimony – one that's changing hearts, bridging divides, and reminding the nation that even the smallest officer can make the biggest impact.

"Stay blessed. Believe in God. Have faith," DJ said.