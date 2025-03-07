Houston Boy Captures Hearts After President Trump Honors Him During Joint Address to Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 13-year-old Houston boy has been in the spotlight since President Donald Trump honored him during his Joint Address to Congress this week. Devarjaye Daniel is battling brain and spinal cancer but has not let his health struggles stop him from pursuing his dream of becoming an honorary law enforcement officer. This week, the President bestowed upon him what DJ calls the "best honor yet."

DJ's journey began several years ago when doctors gave him just five months to live. Despite the grim prognosis, DJ has persevered, becoming an honorary officer in law enforcement agencies across the country. To date, he has been sworn in by more than 900 police departments.

The latest chapter in his story came during President Trump's speech to Congress this week.

"And tonight, DJ, we're going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service," said Trump.

The moment left DJ in awe. "I was not expecting that, for him to give me an actual badge for Secret Service. I'm not going to lie. My face dropped all the way to the ground."

Late last week, President Trump personally invited DJ's family to attend the event, reaching out to DJ's father directly.

"We didn't get much notice. We didn't need it. President Trump wants us to come; there's no excuse why we couldn't be here," said Theo Daniel, DJ's father.

For DJ, the visit to the White House and the opportunity to meet with the president and other key officials marks the culmination of a remarkable journey that started with his cancer diagnosis in 2018.

"I couldn't walk or talk. But I used a stuffed animal to talk, just nodding the head and everything," DJ said.

Seven years later, DJ continues to fight, despite the cancer spreading throughout his body.

Despite these ongoing health challenges, DJ has traveled across the country, earning recognition from law enforcement agencies in 16 states. His dream of becoming an honorary officer in every state remains a central goal.

"My top three favorites are Secret Service, FBI, and ORG. That's the top people you don't want to mess with," DJ said of the prestigious agencies he admires.

Though this week marked a significant milestone in DJ's journey, it wasn't without its frustrations. He says he was deeply bothered by the disrespect shown toward the other honorees and the president during the address.

"I did not approve of what they were doing to Mr. Trump. If it were up to me, I would go down there, take the signs, and say 'get the heck out,'" DJ said. "They were making all that noise. I could barely hear."

Despite the tension, the Daniels remain focused on their mission: to secure law enforcement recognition in all 50 states while continuing to hope for a cure for DJ's cancer.

"I'm just going to keep on doing this," DJ insists.

In addition to his ambition to become an honorary officer nationwide, DJ and his family are determined to keep fighting, never accepting the idea that his condition cannot improve.

"That's the worst thing for me to tell you, Daddy can't fix it. But you know we're not going to accept that," said his father. "We don't have bad days. We just do what country folks do and get 'er done."

DJ finds strength in his faith, which has been a constant source of support throughout his journey. When asked about how he manages difficult moments, DJ has often turned to prayer and music, singing songs that help him stay strong in the face of adversity.

