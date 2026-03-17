sheafschoneman.jpg
Adam Sheafe (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office), Pastor Bill Schonemann (Facebook)

Suspect in Crucifixion of AZ Pastor Asks for Death Penalty to Prove He's 'God's Son'

Benjamin Gill
03-17-2026

Share This article

The suspect in the crucifixion-style murder of a beloved Arizona pastor is asking the court to put him to death.

As CBN News reported last year, 76-year-old Pastor William "Bill" Schonemann was found dead in his New River, AZ home in late April in a scene that was described as unsettling after the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call.

The suspect, Adam Sheafe, has confessed in court to killing Pastor Schonemann, entering a "no contest" plea and asking for the death penalty to be given to him.

Sheafe is accused of killing and mutilating the elderly pastor, placing a crown of thorns on his head after positioning his body with his arms outstretched, similar to a crucifixion.

In court, the accused said, "It's an undisputable fact that the victim, Pastor Bill Schonemann, was over 70 years old. It's an undisputable fact that the crime was heinous in nature. I intended it to be heinous. ... That's why I'm saying, why do we have to drag this on and on and on? Why can't we just go to sentencing? I'm not contesting anything."

Sheafe said last week he wants to speed up the process to put an end to the whole case. But he told AZ Family in a jailhouse interview, "If my father puts me in an authoritative position on this earth, I will execute every single priest and burn every church to the ground... I want the death penalty because I want to show that you can't kill God's son."

The suspect's father, Chris Sheafe, told AZ Family last year his son had an extensive criminal background, but recently had become obsessed with the Old Testament. 

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office reports that Pastor Schonemann's death was part of a larger plot by Sheafe to kill 14 Christian leaders around the country. He reportedly decided to start the killing spree in Arizona where he was baptized as a child. 

Sheafe reportedly told officials at his arrest that he intended to kill the pastors for "breaking the first commandment" by declaring that Jesus is God. 

Sheafe has already been indicted by a grand jury on six felony charges, including first-degree murder, related to Schonemann's murder.  He was caught in Sedona, where authorities say he was planning to kill a second pastor.

His next hearing is April 24.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

Share This article

About The Author

Ben Gill Producer Headshot
Benjamin
Gill

Benjamin Gill is a writer and editor who manages CBNNews.com and the CBN News app while also curating social media material. He has been on staff with CBN News as an internet and broadcast producer since 2000, with stints producing for CBN Newswatch and The 700 Club. He is a graduate of Queens College in New York City, where he also interned as a reporter at Newsday and worked as an editor in the publishing industry. Benjamin has served as a worship leader and elder at his local church and has a passion for reporting the evidence of God in our world while pointing people to Jesus Christ. Here