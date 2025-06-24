Suspect Confesses to Crucifixion Murder of Beloved US Pastor, Planned to Kill 14 More Faith Leaders

The man accused of the gruesome murder of a beloved Arizona pastor recently confessed to the killing and told police he had plans to murder close to 14 other faith leaders.

As CBN News reported, Pastor William "Bill" Schonemann was found in his New River, AZ home in late April in a scene that was described as unsettling after the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call.

"Based on observations at the scene, it appeared there may have been foul play," Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputy Will Jinks said at the time.

The 76-year-old appeared to have "significant" injuries and was reportedly posed with hands spread out and hands pinned to the wall in a crucifixion-like scene.

In June, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) identified Adam Sheafe as a potential suspect after he was arrested on a separate charge from another law enforcement agency, ChurchLeaders reports.

In an exclusive on-camera interview with Arizona's ABC15, Sheafe detailed the gruesome killing and his plans to murder 14 pastors all over the country, starting with four in Arizona.

"He went as far as having thorn crowns ready for their crucifixions," the outlet detailed, adding that he also planned to leave a copy of the Ten Commandments on each of his victims.

Sheafe, who lived in California, set out on a road trip to kill faith leaders after being released early from federal prison.

He decided to start the killing spree in Arizona, where he was baptized as a child. The suspect said his motives were based on his belief that Christian pastors and leaders were leading people astray.

He had plans to harm another pastor but changed his mind after seeing the pastor with his family. He said he then chose Schonemann instead at random after seeing him in the community.

"I just drove there like two in the morning, maybe, and parked," Sheafe said. "And then I just went in there and did it."

In his account, Sheafe said he suffocated Schonemann before posing his body to resemble a crucifixion. "That was my plan with all of them," he said, "because I'm making a statement."

Sheafe added that he did not feel "called" by God to commit these heinous crimes, but believed that God would forgive him.

The suspect's father, Chris Sheafe, told Arizona Family his son had an extensive criminal background, but recently became obsessed with the Old Testament. He added they did not have contact regularly.

"I hadn't talked to him for a while prior to all this. So, the first time I had a chance to talk to him...he was very open and explained to me that he was very sorry about things that had occurred... (and) he wasn't going to hide anything," Sheafe said.

Meanwhile, investigators say Sheafe's crimes were premeditated and religious in nature.

"The information we have has indicated that the motive was religious in nature and that there were a number of future victims planned," said Capt. David Lee of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The 51-year-old suspect is currently in custody at the Coconino County Detention Center in Flagstaff after being arrested for breaking into other homes in the area.

He later confessed to the FBI about his crimes towards Schonemann and reportedly told the agent, "I want the death sentence … I'll plead guilty right now, on the spot."

Authorities have briefed faith leaders on Sheafe's hit list and are currently coordinating with other law enforcement agencies about any other potential threats or related incidents.

