Police Praise Heroic Church Members Who Ran Over Gunman, Prevented Mass Shooting in Michigan

Police are praising the heroics of the church staff in preventing a potential mass shooting at a Detroit-area church on Sunday. A bigger tragedy was avoided on Sunday when a man was killed by church security after opening fire outside the building.



CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, was holding a special vacation Bible school service when the gunman began shooting.

Ring-camera video near the church captured what seems to be multiple rounds of gunfire.

Police say the gunman was driving recklessly near the church, then got out of his vehicle wearing a tactical vest and carrying a rifle and a handgun, and began firing as he approached the building.

That's when a church member and other staffers confronted him.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest updates from a Christian perspective.***

Wayne Police Dept. Chief Ryan Strong said, "A parishioner struck the gunman with his vehicle, as the gunman shot the vehicle repeatedly. At least two staff members shot the gunman, causing the fatal wounds."

The gunman has been identified as 31-year-old Brian Anthony Browning from a nearby town. Police initially said the man had no connection to the church, but other reports say Browning's mother is a member and the suspect attended two or three services over the course of the last year.

"We are grateful for the heroic actions of the church's staff members who undoubtedly saved many lives and prevented a large-scale mass shooting," Chief Strong said.

One church staff member was shot in the leg during the incident. The pastor said church members and staff have been trained to respond to emergency situations, which saved lives during this incident.