Arizona Community Shocked Over Gruesome 'Crucifixion-Like' Homicide of Beloved Pastor

An Arizona community is reeling after the death of a beloved pastor who was found in his home with his arms spread out in his bed and his hands pinned to a wall in a disturbing scene, authorities report.

Pastor William "Bill" Schonemann was found in his New River, Arizona home late last month in a scene that can only be described as unsettling after the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call.

"Based on observations at the scene, it appeared there may have been foul play," Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputy Will Jinks said.

The 76-year-old appeared to have "significant" injuries and was reportedly posed with hands spread out and hands pinned to the wall in a crucifixion-like scene.

"MCSO is actively working the case. There are specific and unique circumstances to this case that we are not at liberty to discuss to ensure we keep the integrity of the investigation," police said.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office has already ruled his death a homicide, but local authorities have not disclosed if there is a suspect or the motive.

Schonemann led the New River Bible Chapel for roughly 25 years, and the Navy veteran was beloved in the community, AZ Central reported.

"My heart just dropped," said former congregation member Zane Sharpe. "It dropped to my core. What a sweet guy, a pastor too. Everyone holds pastors in high esteem, but this guy truly lived what he spoke."

Schonemann was known for having a "positive impact on people everywhere he went," and his love for restoring cars.

His son Randall Schonemann told AZ Central that he put together his own vehicles and even an airplane, on occasion.

"Our dad had such a positive impact on people everywhere he went," Randall said in a statement. "We will miss the loving guidance and patience. The happiness he showed just getting to walk around an airport, getting his steps in. The creativity of all the machines he built. There are never enough words to say it all or to say it as well as a person would like. Simply, he is missed."

Residents in Schonemann's neighborhood describe the area as generally safe, with people leaving their doors unlocked on account of feeling so safe.

"Honestly, I was shocked because New River is so small. … I leave my keys in my vehicles, don't lock my door, and things like that," resident Emily Brean added. "Why are you gonna murder a pastor or a minister? You know, for what?"

Authorities assured residents it was an "isolated incident," but many are in distress about Schonemann's death.

"I mean, we locked our doors last night. It's just something that we are just not used to doing. Everybody is just, until we know what's going on, we don't know if it was a family member, or, we don't know what, who could do this to him," his neighbor, Mike Anders, said.

Eric Archer, a friend of Schonemann's, asked, "I'm just wondering, was it some random person? Was it someone he knows? I'm just curious what happened and why. I just can't imagine someone hurting Bill, in any matter for any reason."

Meanwhile, Schonemann's son says that while he does want justice for the death of his father, he is not allowing anger to become his only focus.

He told the local ABC News affiliate that he knows his father is in a better place.

"There's lots of ways that I can be angry and hateful towards somebody that I don't even have a face to put with, but that's just going to take joy away from me," said Randy.

