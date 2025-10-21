‘Spew Evil’: Church Buildings Vandalized Amidst ‘No Kings’ Protests Against Trump

Church properties didn’t make it unscathed through a weekend of leftist protests against President Donald Trump.

At least two church buildings in San Antonio — Community Bible Church and Church Unlimited Stone Oak — were tagged with graffiti messages amidst “No Kings” protests in major cities around the country.

“To spew evil, spray paint this on our church, in a form of hate, causes me to question the very belief system of [those] who participate, condone, and not condemn this kind of hate language and ideology,” wrote Community Bible Church Pastor Ed Newton in a Facebook post about the vandalism.

According to the photos, vandals allegedly tagged the property with the phrases, “Jesus wants Trump gone,” and, “No king but God.”

“The truth is what Jesus wants is for all people to repent and live for Him surrendered from a lifestyle of hate, sin and evil,” wrote Newton. “Jesus came to save sinners, change sinners, to sons and daughter that includes us all, me and you, including every president before us, amongst us and after us.”

He ended his post with, “Jesus is King.”

As for Church Unlimited Stone Oak, founding Pastor Bil Cornelius wrote on social media he is “so disappointed” to see the purported vandalism at one of his congregation’s satellite locations.

“Vandalism is not protesting,” he wrote. “It is a crime.”

The alleged vandals at Church Unlimited reportedly spray painted on the sidewalk, “Jesus wants Trump gone.”

Cornelius then referenced Romans 13:1, in which the Apostle Paul wrote, “Everyone must submit to governing authorities. For all authority comes from God, and those in positions of authority have been placed there by God” (NLT).

“Therefore,” the pastor wrote, “we have and will always pray for and honor all of our American presidents.”

Church buildings were not the only place where the alleged vandalism was discovered. San Antonio Councilwoman Misty Spears reported over the weekend several areas were anti-Trump graffiti was discovered.

“This is not peaceful protest or activism,” she wrote in a statement. It’s vandalism, and it will not be tolerated. District 9 and every neighborhood in San Antonio deserves to feel safe and respected. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and share updates as they become available.”

CBN News has reached out to Newton and Cornelius for statements.

