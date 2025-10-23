'From South Carolina to the Ends of the Earth': Gospel Crusade Sees Hundreds of Lives Changed

A campaign to bring the gospel to cities in upstate South Carolina is headed for the state's capital.

Evangelist Jacob Ebersole's World Harvest Ministry will hold a crusade in Columbia, South Carolina, this weekend, October 24th through October 26th.

Churches across the city are coming together to take part and support the outreach.

Ebersole is still flying high after their recent crusade in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

"My wildest dreams came true, and so many thought that it wasn't possible in Spartanburg, South Carolina. But what we continue to say is when has impossible ever stopped Him?" he recently told CBN News. "I looked around at people who came from all over South Carolina and all over the country, really. And the Lord was very clear that He wanted us to believe for more."

As they increased their faith, the team saw a mighty move of God.

"Under that tent, we saw there was such a spirit of repentance and reverence, people coming forward, laying down their addictions when we didn't even ask. Even released inmates were getting baptized," Ebersole recalled.

"Something that was very unique about Spartanburg was that people were watching on live streams. And I was getting word from people that they were filling up their bathtubs in other states and getting baptized while watching the service, which was a unique one for me," he shared.

The spirit of repentance and rebirth crossed generational lines.

"Droves of teenagers [were] coming to Christ. Honestly, it was hard to manage," the evangelist told CBN News.

He continued, "My favorite thing I witnessed in the Spartanburg Crusade was our own team members baptizing their children and other family members, and also many, many answering the call to go on mission with us across the state and across the world.

Now, Ebersole is bringing the crusade to Columbia, the state capital of South Carolina.

"The Lord was very clear that if we can reach our capital, then we can truly impact the state and our ministry team," he said.

"Our World Harvest team has coined the phrase, 'from South Carolina to the ends of the earth until the whole world knows'. And what's happening across the state of South Carolina is a family is assembling to see that through, and what better place to go next than our capital," shared Ebersole.



Just days after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, World Harvest held an outreach at Clemson University. The tragic event changed the course of their crusades.

"During our campaign there and leading up to that crusade, we actually had a memorial of Charlie Kirk up at one of our tables, and you could see and feel the hunger from the students there," Ebersole recounted. "The Charlie Kirk assassination truly did something with not only me, but our team, where we decided that not only are we going to hold these crusades across the 12 major cities in South Carolina, but we're going to go to every university, college, and school and preach the Gospel boldly with no hesitation.

Ebersole says that after Columbia, they plan to hold crusades in Charleston and then Myrtle Beach for 2026.

