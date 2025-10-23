Shutdown Fallout: Troops Paid, But Military Families and Civilians Left in Limbo

Despite the ongoing stalemate on Capitol Hill, the military still got paid this month, thanks to an unusual funding workaround.

When the government shutdown entered its second week, President Trump ordered the Pentagon to ensure America's troops received paychecks. They accomplished that by using unused funds, originally allocated for research and development.

"President Trump cares about our service members, and he wants to put them first. So does Secretary Hegseth," Pentagon Press Secretary, Kingsley Wilson, told CBN News.

Wilson says that while the War Department is committed to keeping the American people safe, the lack of funding is taking a toll.

"We've got a lot of civilians across the War Department who are furloughed and who aren't able to come in to work every day, and we've got people who are here working, like myself, who aren't getting paid," she explained.

The Heritage Foundation's Richard Stern, an economic policy expert, points to the impact on day-to-day operations of the military.

"You know, things that are important for positioning forces, they're important for training, important for maintaining readiness, that again, when there's a lapse in funding, there just isn't the money available to procure the equipment for, or the fuel, or the other supplies that you need," Stern told CBN News.

"And so while the military has some flexibility, and of course, there's federal laws that allow for certain essential functions...to continue, even without government funding, it still starts putting a wrench in the works," he went on.

VA Secretary Doug Collins says although its hospitals remain operational for America's veterans, important services for those members leaving active duty are not. That leaves them in limbo as they seek a life after the military.

"I just called on Congress right now to get this done...quit holding my veterans hostage," Collins said.

Military families in the middle of relocating are also now left hanging, with Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves on hold.

"Imagine a young family preparing to move. Maybe they've sold their house, maybe they've packed up a lot of stuff. Maybe the kids are ready for a new school now. They're just in a stage of limbo where they don't know what's going to happen until this shutdown is over," Wilson said.

The Senate voted on a GOP-backed bill Thursday afternoon to pay federal employees, military members, and contractors who are working during the shutdown. It did not receive the 60 votes needed to advance.