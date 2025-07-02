San Antonio Church Launches First Deaf-Led ASL Service to Reach Unseen Community

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Nearly 96% of deaf individuals in the U.S. are not connected to a church, but one Texas congregation is working to change that. For the first time in San Antonio, Community Bible Church is launching a deaf-led worship service in American Sign Language (ASL), providing a new way for thousands to experience faith in their heart language.

Pastor Ed Newton, lead pastor at Community Bible Church, says deaf people are the third most unreached people group in the world. There are more than 78,000 deaf people in San Antonio — and until now, not a single deaf church. That reality struck a deeply personal nerve for Pastor Newton.

"My mother was born deaf, my father was born deaf, and I'm an only child," said Pastor Newton. "My mom had cerebral palsy — she was told she'd never have kids, so God gave my mom and dad me."

According to Deaf Missions, only 2% of the world's deaf population knows Christ, leaving 98% still in search of a divine relationship and eternal life. That's what led Pastor Newton and Community Bible Church to launch a fully deaf-led church experience in San Antonio.

Pastor Ashton Luff will be the first full-time deaf pastor on staff there, leading services on Saturday nights at 5 p.m.

"I grew up, don't understand deaf culture," Pastor Luff shared. "So, when I went into this deaf church and everyone was signing, and after everyone left, I just started weeping because this is my heart language."

Luff lost his hearing at age three. After years of struggling in hearing environments, he encountered the gospel at a Christian camp for the deaf, where the message came through clearly in ASL, without the need for an interpreter.



"Romans 8:28 says… everything happens for His good purpose," said Luff. "The purpose He gave me is a voice. And the purpose He gave me is my hands, and God said go use it, and I did."



Now, the very hands that once felt left out are helping others find their place and be seen in the church. Pastor Newton encourages other church leaders to consider how they can reach the deaf in their own communities.

"I would encourage every lead pastor: ask the question, 'How many deaf people live in your town?'" Newton said. "I think you'll be surprised. And deaf people like my mom and dad will walk into your church."

From feeling forgotten to being called, these San Antonio faith leaders believe God speaks every language, even the silent ones of the heart.

