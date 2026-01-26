Report: Planned Parenthood Worker Claims Abortion Is 'Safer' Than Carrying Baby to Term

An undercover video produced by Live Action, a pro-life advocacy group, ostensibly reveals a Planned Parenthood staffer from Minnesota telling a woman an abortion is safer than carrying a baby to term.

The unnamed employee at the clinic in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, can be heard telling a woman over the phone that both an in-person abortion and the abortion pill “are really safe and effective.”

“Of course, you know, we can talk about that more in detail with, like, a medical care provider just to get more accurate info on that, if that makes sense,” the apparent Planned Parenthood worker explained to the woman posing as if she was pregnant. “But I know they’re like, they’re, like, certainly, like, safer than, like, you know, carrying to term, I’d say, as far as that goes.”

Live Action released the nearly eight-minute video on Thursday, one day before the March for Life as many pro-life advocates are calling on President Donald Trump’s administration to halt the widespread availability of abortion-by-mail via the pill mifepristone.

The continued push comes on the heels of a viral exchange between Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and abortionist Nisha Verma, M.D., who could not state confidently whether men are capable of becoming pregnant. Verma was testifying before Congress about the safety of mifepristone.

At another point in the Live Action video, an apparent Planned Parenthood staffer purportedly tells a woman she could not confirm what she would see after taking abortion pills to terminate her pregnancy.

“You’re pregnant, so the abortion, you will be bleeding and cramping and blood clots to get rid of the pregnancy or get rid of the baby — you know, the pregnancy,” the employee said, seemingly uncomfortable.

In yet another exchange, a woman was told by a reported Planned Parenthood worker from Santa Fe, New Mexico, she does not have to have an ultrasound to “move forward” with ending her pregnancy.

The Live Action investigator was reportedly assured by a provider in Portland that she could receive abortion pills in the mail discreetly, without her parents finding out.

“Can I do this without my parents knowing?” the woman said. In response, the Planned Parenthood employee purportedly said, “Yeah, we can set it up to be confidential for you.”

While Planned Parenthood has not specifically responded to the revelations in Live Action’s latest video, the company’s vice president of care and access told The Daily Wire that clinics “follow all applicable laws and regulations and always ensure care provided reflects the latest credible research and upholds the highest standard of patient care.”

Danika Severino continued, “In accordance with Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s medical standards and guidelines — which are developed and updated with medical experts across the field of sexual and reproductive health care using rigorous scientific evidence — providers at Planned Parenthood health centers explain the associated risks and benefits to patients seeking medication abortion, just as they do with every health care service provided.”

All of this comes as the White House has made several moves in accordance with pro-life values.

In early 2025, Trump signed an executive order enforcing the Hyde Amendment, directing his administration to end the use of federal tax dollars to fund or promote elective abortion, undoing his predecessor’s efforts to expand federal backing for abortive services.

The president also reinstated the Mexico City Policy, a Reagan-era rule blocking foreign aid from going to international nongovernmental organizations performing or promoting abortions. Trump announced in early January 2026 he is seeking to expand that policy to include the promotion of leftist gender ideologies and DEI programs, according to a Fox News report.

The release of Live Action’s video came in conjunction with a letter the advocacy group’s president, Lila Rose, sent to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy as well as Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary.

“Since its approval in 2000, this drug has ended the lives of approximately 7.5 million children in the United States,” Rose wrote of the abortion pill. “Live Action’s investigation now publicly documents how those regulatory failures in safety manifest in clinical practice, particularly within Planned Parenthood facilities tasked with administering this drug under federal safeguards.”

She went on to urge lawmakers and White House officials to “reevaluate the approval and current regulatory status of mifepristone, strengthen transparency and data collection, and remove this dangerous drug from the market.”

Rose disclosed that she met Thursday with Kennedy, writing on X the two “discussed in depth the dangers of the abortion pill.”

Abortion pills killed 600,000 babies last year and severely physically harmed 11% of the women who took the pills.

