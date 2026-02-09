'Pray for Nancy's Rescue': Ransom Deadline Arrives for Nancy Guthrie

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie at the 37th Annual Gracie National Awards on May 22, 2012 (© mpi28/MediaPunch Inc./IPX). On the right, investigators outside Nancy's home near Tucson, Feb. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Sejal Govindarao)

As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters day nine, her community continues to pray while her family promises to pay a ransom.

The Tucson, Arizona church where Nancy Guthrie is a faithful member prayed over the weekend for the 84-year-old's safe return: "We pray for Nancy's rescue and her release. Bring her home safely."

According to NBC News, where her daughter Savannah Guthrie hosts "The Today Show," Pastor John Tittle at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church said, "We are seeking to just honor the family's privacy and their desires... It was communicated to me, 'pray.' We're going to keep praying through this horrific ordeal."

"Lord God bless and guide the authorities in their search for Nancy. Give them wisdom along every step of the path to her," he prayed.

DETAILS: Savannah Guthrie Pleads for Prayers, Kathie Lee Gifford Asks Believers to 'Bombard Heaven'

Parishioners were the first to notice her absence last week when she didn't show up at church.

Investigators returned to her home Sunday, where she was apparently taken against her will, searching everywhere for clues.

Today is a pivotal day as it's the second deadline given in a reported ransom note. Her purported abductors named Monday evening as a deadline as they demand money for her return.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings released a video directed at the suspected kidnappers.

"We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to u,s and we will pay."

That message Savannah Guthrie referred to was sent to a Tucson-based television station on Friday.

Investigators believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home outside Tucson last weekend because DNA tests showed blood on Guthrie's front porch was a match to her, and her doorbell camera was disconnected right before she went missing.

Authorities have not identified any suspects or ruled anyone out.

