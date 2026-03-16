One Million Rise in Prayer as Los Angeles Prepares for Citywide Spiritual Awakening

Charlene Aaron
03-16-2026

Share This article

For 40 days, one million believers will come together across Los Angeles to pray, fast, and share Jesus with their communities. It's all part of Hope Fest, an initiative designed to bring faith and tangible hope to each neighborhood across the city.

Throughout March and April, Hope California is calling on evangelists, missionaries, and volunteers to serve alongside local faith leaders to reach greater Los Angeles.

It will all culminate on April 11th at the iconic L.A. Memorial Coliseum, with worship, testimonies, baptisms, and a lineup of renowned speakers.

Pastor Che Ahn, the president of Hope California, draws inspiration for this "Hope L.A." event from the legendary Azusa Street Revival.

"I believe that God wants to pour His Spirit out in such a way where entire universities are shut down for what God is doing," said Mando Matthews, founder of Hope California.

Lou Engel of Lou Engel Ministries said, "And so we're calling from all across California, young and old, even across America to gather once again to this stadium - the coliseum for Hope L.A."

Teams are mobilizing in English, Spanish, Korean, and other languages to ensure each community is reached in a way that speaks to their heart and culture.

"Hope California" hits Los Angeles on April 11th. And you can find out how to attend - or help out by going to HopeCalifornia.US  

Share This article

About The Author

Charlene Aaron
Charlene
Aaron

Charlene Aaron serves as a general assignment reporter, news anchor, co-host of The 700 Club, co-host of 700 Club Interactive, and co-host of The Prayerlink on the CBN News Channel. She covers various social issues, such as abortion, gender identity, race relations, and more. Before joining CBN News in 2003, she was a personal letter writer for Dr. Pat Robertson. Charlene attended Old Dominion University and Elizabeth City State University. She is an ordained minister and pastor’s wife. She lives in Smithfield, VA, with her husband.