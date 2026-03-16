One Million Rise in Prayer as Los Angeles Prepares for Citywide Spiritual Awakening

For 40 days, one million believers will come together across Los Angeles to pray, fast, and share Jesus with their communities. It's all part of Hope Fest, an initiative designed to bring faith and tangible hope to each neighborhood across the city.

Throughout March and April, Hope California is calling on evangelists, missionaries, and volunteers to serve alongside local faith leaders to reach greater Los Angeles.

It will all culminate on April 11th at the iconic L.A. Memorial Coliseum, with worship, testimonies, baptisms, and a lineup of renowned speakers.

Pastor Che Ahn, the president of Hope California, draws inspiration for this "Hope L.A." event from the legendary Azusa Street Revival.

"I believe that God wants to pour His Spirit out in such a way where entire universities are shut down for what God is doing," said Mando Matthews, founder of Hope California.

Lou Engel of Lou Engel Ministries said, "And so we're calling from all across California, young and old, even across America to gather once again to this stadium - the coliseum for Hope L.A."

Teams are mobilizing in English, Spanish, Korean, and other languages to ensure each community is reached in a way that speaks to their heart and culture.

"Hope California" hits Los Angeles on April 11th. And you can find out how to attend - or help out by going to HopeCalifornia.US