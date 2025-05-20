OB Takes 'One Less Burden' Off Shoulders of Kentucky Residents Devastated by Tornadoes

Victims of the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky and Missouri are searching the piles of debris and rubble that was once their homes.

Operation Blessing rode along with Pastor Brad Parrett in London, Kentucky, through his devastated town.

"This is by far the worst we have ever seen," the Soul's Harbor Church pastor shared. "This tornado spanned the entire length of our county...you almost feel like you are in a war zone... a scene out of a movie or a film. You think it could never happen in your local community, but here we are."

"People's vehicles have been completely damaged, homes destroyed, wiped completely off the foundation, tops of their homes taken off," he described. "And you can't help but think how many people were injured and how much life was lost."

Multiple reports confirm that at least 28 people died from the storm system that tore through the central part of the country.

Parrett said the first thing he wanted to be able to do was to check on as many families as he could.

CBN's Operation Blessing arrived on Sunday to help with a truck full of food and cleaning supplies.





The next day, a mobile kitchen arrived and started cooking up and delivering hot meals to the community. The team is also giving spiritual comfort to the victims.



"Today OB got side by side with meals in hand, ready to take one less burden away from the people that have been impacted here," OB's Hayley Henson shared. "Today we've been hitting the road to these areas that have been heavily hit and making sure they have a warm meal as well as water to give them the energy they need to be able to start clean up."



In the days ahead, teams of volunteers working with OB will help those victims begin picking up the pieces.

If you would like to support Operation Blessing as it helps those hit hard by these devastating tornadoes, you can call CBN at 1-800-700-7000 or click HERE to visit Operation Blessing's website.

