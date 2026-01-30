Man Paints Over Heretical Message on Massive Billboard in Los Angeles

One man in Los Angeles is guilty of what could be called vigilante evangelism.

A now-viral video making the rounds on social media depicts an unidentified individual standing on a billboard platform painting over the word “not” on a large black-and-white sign declaring, “Jesus is not God,” transforming the billboard from communicating a heretical to evangelical message.

The group World’s Last Chance is behind the billboards, which have been seen in Southern California, Georgia, and other states across the country, according to The Christian Post. The group described the billboard as part of “four billboard themes that dare to shatter the chains of long-held misconceptions” about God, Jesus, and Christianity.

In addition to suggesting Jesus is not the Son of God, the organization, founded in 2004, promotes Arianism (the heretical belief Jesus was a created being), disavows the Trinity, and pushes the fallacious view that the earth is flat.

Arianism, it should be noted, was classified as a heresy in the fourth century at the Council of Nicaea.

WLC has purportedly stated these messages are “not mere slogans” but should serve as a “clarion call to awaken hearts and minds to the radiant truth of Scripture.”

The man’s actions, while likely a legal violation, have garnered positive attention from Christians. While his vandalism hasn’t been condoned, the intent behind it — to eliminate heretical messages — has been praised.

For example, Living Waters founder Ray Comfort condemned WLC as “a strange sect” in a video posted earlier this month, condemning the group for claiming “to believe the Scriptures yet openly den[ying] the deity of Christ — a contradiction the Bible doesn’t permit.”

The Bible “plainly teaches that God was manifest in the flesh and that Jesus Christ is the image of the invisible God and the express image of his person,” said Comfort, adding, “Jesus himself said, ‘I came down from heaven and before Abraham was, I am’ — a direct claim to deity that is here understood clearly.”

He continued, “He is not merely a moral teacher or a created being, but the Creator himself, for all things were made through him and without him nothing was made that was made,” a reference to John 1:3.

As of the time of this report, it is not known exactly where or when the billboard video was recorded.

