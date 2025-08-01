Make America Fit Again: Trump Brings Back Presidential Fitness Test in Public Schools

WASHINGTON – Make America Fit Again. That's the goal behind President Trump's latest executive order that reestablishes the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools.

"This is a wonderful tradition, and we're bringing it back," said Trump Thursday at the White House signing of the executive order.

A rite of passage for public school kids for decades, the Presidential Fitness Test was established in 1956 but phased out during the Obama administration. It gauges fitness with a one-mile run, sit-ups, and stretching.

The executive order also expands the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

Golf Great Bryson DeChambeau is the new chair. "We have an opportunity at being the 70th anniversary of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition to literally change the fabric of kids' lives," said DeChambeau at the signing.

The Council includes a long list of well-known athletes. Among those were Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, professional golfer Annika Sörenstam, and former NFL player Lawrence Taylor.

"I'm here to serve," said Taylor. "I'm going to do the best I can for as long as I can."

Also on the Council but not at the signing: retired golfers Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The executive order comes as the United States gets ready to host several major sporting events, including the 2028 Olympics.



