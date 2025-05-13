MAGA Influencers Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin Warn Against Luxury Jet Gift from Terrorist-Sponsor Qatar

Ethical and national security questions surround President Trump's plan to accept a luxury jet from Qatar. The Middle Eastern nation is offering the $400 million 747 as a gift.

Trump says he wants the airliner to replace the smaller, aging Air Force One. Boeing is already working on a new one, but it won't be ready until after his term is over.

Democrats are united in outrage over the plan, and some of the president's Republican allies have concerns, too.

Trump told reporters Monday that accepting the free plane is a "no-brainer." He said, "I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer. I could be a stupid person and say, 'No, we don't want a free, very expensive airplane.'"

Republican Sen. Rand Paul disagrees, saying, "I think it is not worth the appearance of impropriety. Whether it is improper or not, I don't think it is worth it."

The Constitution bans gifts from foreign heads of state without congressional approval. Attorney General Pam Bondi argues it's not a bribe because the Qatari royal family won't get anything in return.

Several MAGA influencers are also publicly disagreeing with Trump's decision, including Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin, and close Trump confidante Laura Loomer.

On his podcast, Shapiro cited Qatar's ties to terrorists and radical groups, saying, "Taking sacks of goodies from people who support Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, Al Jazeera, all the rest — that's not America First."

Meanwhile, security experts point out that the plane would have to be taken apart and inspected for listening and tracking devices.