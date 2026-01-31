Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, speaks during an anti-abortion rally on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Kristan Hawkins Drops Revelation on What Has Activists So Fired Up

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, is on a mission to defend the unborn.

Speaking to CBN News during the March For Life, she said many young people are enthusiastic about the pro-life steps being taken by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Despite the excitement, she said there’s also some “angst,” especially as the abortion pill continues to gain prominence in the pro-choice movement. Hawkins said chemical abortion has become the leading cause of death for the unborn, and expressed an urgency to see more done to curb it.

“They want to see action from the Trump administration… [to] stop allowing some of these Biden-era rules where they just started neglecting the laws and not enforcing them,” Hawkins said of young pro-lifers. “I think … a lot are excited, but they also have a laundry list of things still not done to check off.”

The leader was speaking, in part, about the Comstock Act, a law against mailing obscene materials that some believe should apply to the abortion pill.

So far, the Trump administration hasn’t banned or restricted the abortion pill by having the FDA revoke access. Ultimately, she said pro-life activists are pushing hard to save lives. Watch her explain:

“Every single day we wake up, we know almost 3,000 children will be aborted,” Hawkins said. “So every single day is precious. That’s more lives that will be ended, and we take that seriously. This is real human beings that are being violently dismembered.”

She continued, “This means something to us, so every day we’re pushing for more.”