Kohberger Plea Deal Angers Some, Leaves Questions as 4 Families Grieve

In a stunning twist, the man accused of murdering four Idaho college students has pleaded guilty to the crimes, avoiding the death penalty. The plea deal drew mixed reactions from the victims' families and leaves some unanswered questions.

An emotionless Brian Kohberger admitted in a Boise courtroom Wednesday to stabbing to death Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in Latah County, Idaho, on November 13, 2022.

During the courtroom procedure, Kohberger smiled briefly at his attorney, then answered several questions posed by the judge with one word, "yes," and said little else.

The victims' loved ones wept and wiped away tears, while Kohberger's father shook his head in disbelief while trying to comfort Kohberger's mother.

Until this week, Kohberger maintained his innocence. His trial was to begin next month. Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty, possibly by firing squad. But on Monday, a sudden, controversial plea deal was reached that called for Kohberger's confession in exchange for four life sentences without the possibility of parole.

At least one of the victim's parents, Steve Goncalves, said he was not consulted about the plea deal and is opposed to it. In fact, Goncalves protested Wednesday's court hearing, saying his daughter would be "ashamed" of it. Goncalves wanted to see his daughter's killer put to death.

When asked if he thought four life sentences is justice, Goncalves said, "No, of course not. It's daycare. Prison is daycare," adding that the prosecutor "made a deal with the devil," referring to Kohberger.

However, the parents of Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen voiced their approval of the plea deal. Leander James, the Mogen family attorney, read a statement on behalf of the family. "We turn from darkness and the uncertainty of the legal process to the light of the future. We have closure," he said.

The plea deal means there will be no trial and no appeals. Kohberger will apparently not be required to say why he committed the crimes or what he did with the murder weapon.

The 30-year-old will be formally sentenced on July 23rd, at which time the victims' families can look him in the eye and tell him directly how his murderous rampage impacted them.

