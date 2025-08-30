'I Said a Quick Prayer': Man Turns to God After Thief Steals His Bible and a Miracle Unfolds

It was a true answer to prayer. After a Tennessee man discovered that his Bible case filled with family photos and memories was stolen, he turned to the Almighty to plead for its return.

Matt Williams told WTVF-TV he was stunned to learn that his personal Bible was taken from his vehicle.

“I went around to look, and it wasn’t there,” he told the outlet. “And I was like, ‘Oh no — surely they didn’t take the Bible of all things.'”

But Williams said he turned to God in his desperate moment, asking the Lord to do His will.

“I said a quick prayer,” he told WTVF-TV, recounting what he told God: “Lord, it breaks my heart. I got a lot of stuff in there that means a lot to me, and I’d like to get it back. But not my will but yours, like you always say.'”

Remarkably, the Bible filled with photos and personal items was found inside a stolen vehicle. The same individual who allegedly stole the Bible apparently later took someone else’s car.

The thief left the Bible on the passenger seat next to another copy of the Scriptures.

And if you’re wondering how Williams was identified and reunited with his Bible, consider yet another wild part of the story. The mother of the woman whose car was stolen and who recovered his Bible case posted about it on social media and asked who it belonged to, and Williams saw it and realized it was his.

Now, his prized possessions are back in his hands. Ultimately, the ordeal reinforced a lesson for Williams: that God cares about every human.

“God says not even a sparrow falls from the sky that he doesn’t know about and doesn’t notice, so apparently not a Bible gets stolen from a car in a driveway that he doesn’t notice and respond to as well,” he said.

Williams is right. Jesus drives this home in Matthew 10:29-31 (NIV), which reads, “Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground outside your Father’s care. And even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. So don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.”

That’s a truly powerful message worth remembering.