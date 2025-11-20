I Gave My Little Girl a 'Precious Moments' Bible When I Was in Prison. It Changed Both of Our Lives

COMMENTARY

I'm the first to admit it: Before my incarceration, I was a selfish father. I went through the motions. I was the typical "weekend dad," hanging out with my daughter, Jessica, when I felt like it. I had "better" things to do—namely, whatever illegal hustle I came up with.

Jessica was about to turn nine when I was arrested on 41 separate counts. As reality set in, I began to realize what I had lost.

I'd call home and hear the sounds of cooking and laughter. The realization of all the time I had wasted was crushing. I missed Jessica terribly. I wanted to be part of her growing up; I wanted to leave a good legacy, and now it felt too late.

But God was working in my heart. I became a Christian the day I planned to take my own life. From then on, I had an insatiable hunger to read the Bible, and I couldn't wait to share what I was learning with Jessica. I also participated in Prison Fellowship programming, where I learned how to be a caring father and a good citizen.

But the pain of separation was deep. When I heard about Prison Fellowship Angel Tree, I thought it was too good to be true. I could send Jessica a Christmas gift with a personal message I wrote? But it was real. Angel Tree helped me maintain a relationship with my little girl while I was incarcerated—and helped her develop a relationship with the Lord.

Each year, Angel Tree partners with local churches to deliver Christmas gifts to kids with an incarcerated parent. One year, through Angel Tree, I got to give Jessica a Precious Moments Bible.

Jessica's relationship with God was nurtured because of that Bible, and our shared faith brought us closer together. As we both read God's truth, it lit the path to healing. Of all the gifts my daughter received over the years, she still remembers and treasures the Bible most of all.

God's Word opened doors to connection with my daughter. Every time she visited me in prison, we would study the Bible together. I began to show up as best I could—giving her basketball pointers, offering encouragement when she was struggling in math. The Prison Fellowship programs gave me necessary social and emotional skills, and the mentors there provided a loving community of believers who taught me how to walk in God's love while incarcerated.

Since my release from prison years ago, my daughter and I have only become closer. We minister side-by-side in Florida. We hand out Angel Tree presents to children who are learning to heal and love, just like we did. We get to see God working in the lives of families impacted by incarceration all over the country.

Angel Tree is important not only because it helps parents maintain a connection with their children while incarcerated. It's important because that connection helps heal and restore entire families for the long term—just like it did for Jessica and me.

Strong, healthy families can build better, sustainable outcomes for their incarcerated loved ones. These family bonds can lead to more positive long-term outcomes for the neighborhoods where they live. When we invest in families impacted by incarceration, it makes our communities safer and stronger.

Every life has the potential to impact so many others. And each life can become a powerful, lasting source of joy and comfort with just one act of intentional kindness during the holiday season.

The power of Angel Tree has a ripple effect: As families are strengthened and comforted, they go on to help uplift others. With just one gift, one simple decision to volunteer, you could help change countless lives.

What is God calling you to do this Christmas? Consider how He might lead you to comfort and guide a hurting family in your community. He might use your generosity and time to bring His love and peace to the child of an incarcerated parent. Some of the greatest presents can't be wrapped—but life-changing hope can begin with a Prison Fellowship Angel Tree gift.

Lazaro Lopez is a regional director of correctional programs at Prison Fellowship.






