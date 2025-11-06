Hundreds Baptized, 2,000 Connected to Churches as 5,500 Find 'Freedom in Jesus' at U of Cincinnati

Ministry leaders and organizers with UniteUS say they have witnessed "just a glimpse of what heaven will be like" after more than 5,000 young people joined together to worship and praise Jesus on Wednesday night.

UniteUS is a college campus evangelistic movement marked by salvations, water baptisms, and worship. The latest event, which took place at the University of Cincinnati, saw the Spirit of God move once again over the lives of thousands of students.

According to the organization, 5,500 young people attended the event, thousands of them rededicated their lives or made first-time decisions for salvation, and 2,000 students were connected to local churches and ministries.

Video footage posted to UniteUS's Instagram page shows a massive crowd dancing with joy as they celebrate Jesus.

"Thousands of students dancing on the graves they once lived in," reads the caption on the video.

Hundreds who attended the event took the next step in their faith by getting baptized outside of the Cincinnati Red Stadium. Shouts of joy peeled through the crowd of onlookers as students, who were baptized by other students in the back of pickup trucks, came out of the water.

"What we witnessed at the University of Cincinnati tonight was just a glimpse of what heaven will be like! Praise the Lord for the gift of freedom found in JESUS," wrote UniteUS founder and organizer Tonya Prewett on Instagram.

CBN News has followed the ministry's outreach since the start of its efforts more than two years ago.

Prewett, Pastor Jonathan Pokluda, and the founder of the IF:Gathering, Jennie Allen, have traveled to college campuses across the country to meet students desperate for a relationship with God at UniteUS events.

Pokluda commented on an Instagram post that last night's outreach "was different. In the best way."

Others commented that the "Holy Spirit is at work" and that it was "such an amazing night."

UC student Anna Brown wrote in a separate post, "God is here and working in this generation, thank you Lord for this experience tonight. God, you are such an amazing God! Thank you Jesus, for saving me."

Students from colleges across the country have been participating in these revival-type events since 2023.

So far, UniteUS has reached more than 27,000 people this fall alone.

As CBN News reported late last month, nearly 7,000 Grand Canyon University students filled Global Credit Union Arena to worship Jesus, hear the Gospel, and have their lives transformed by the love of God.

"I believe that GCU, that your campus is about to be an example to this nation," Prewett told students. "I believe God is about to do something at GCU that will set a precedent for this nation."

The two-plus-hour event ended with 4,300 people rededicating their lives to Christ. Fifty-eight new commitments to the faith and 251 decisions to be baptized. More than 2,600 people said they were interested in taking part in college ministries, and another 622 wanted to get plugged into a church.

"It is revival, and it's not stopping," Prewett shared with the crowd, according to a GCU press release.

"From the start of it, it felt nice to be able to have a school that supports God and Jesus so much, and that was willing to help people like me get baptized, since I was never baptized, not even as a baby," Shelcee Nakaya, a GCU freshman, told the school's media outlet.

"It was amazing to see so many people that are connected by one thing, which is God," she added.

No matter the campus, students show up hungry for Jesus and ready to surrender it all for Him.

Allen recently told CBN News Digital that what she and other UniteUS leaders are encountering a modern-day "miracle."

"This is just all a miracle," Allen said.

"So many kids come forward, confess sin, follow Jesus, and we're baptizing usually into the morning," she said. "And it's unlike anything I've ever seen. It's unlike anything I've even been bold enough to pray for...until recently."

"You can just see all over the stadium, huddles of kids, wiping tears, nodding, praying, holding each other," she added. "It's so precious and brave."

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of these students. It's called "Revival Generation" and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.