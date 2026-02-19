Hegseth to CBN News: Ft. Bragg Teacher Who Identifies as Trans Wolf 'Lilith Deathhowl' Was Fired

UPDATE:

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth replied to a CBN News story late Thursday night, revealing that a transgender teacher who identifies as a wolf has been fired. It comes after a group of military families had expressed deep concern about the teacher at their children's school.

Hegseth declared on X, "The 'Wolf' was fired 2 weeks ago."

That information had apparently not been disclosed to Liberty Counsel, which had been calling on the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) to remove the teacher from the classroom. Liberty pointed to multiple disturbing examples that have confused and terrified kindergarten and pre-K children at Mildred B. Poole Elementary School.

EARLIER REPORT:

The Christian non-profit said earlier this week it had not received a reply to its demand letter to DoDEA from February 9, 2026, stating that multiple parents have reported "sexually inappropriate" behavior by the male, trans-identified substitute teacher and teacher's aide.

The parents had been upset since early 2025 that administrators hadn't taken action to remove the teacher after he engaged in "disturbing behavior" that involved dressing in feminine clothing in class, as well as wearing a dog collar with fetish tags and an animal tail.

The letter also reported that the teacher had involved children in his sexual fetishes by doing the following:

telling students he turns into a "wolf" at night – his fetish animal;

directing them to howl like wolves;

requiring them to call him by some of his online wolf character names;

requiring his students to address him by inaccurate female names and pronouns;

and telling the children he is "actually a woman" who "likes boys."

Parents reported that their children felt scared and anxious after the teacher flaunted his sexualized persona. One mother told Liberty Counsel that her daughter expressed fear, saying, "Mommy, I'm scared he's going to come eat me," referring to statements the teacher made about turning into a wolf at night.

Another child reportedly said, "Mommy, Ms. Roxxie says he was born in a male's body, but he's actually a woman, but he likes boys!"

Liberty Counsel's letter also lists several names the teacher purportedly uses, including "Roxxanne Wildheart," "Kiera Blackheart," "Lilith Deathhowl," "Captain Roxxie," "Artemis Deathhowl," "savagebeastqueen" and many other names.

Parents say they reported the unsettling behavior to school administrators in early 2025 and again in January 2026 but were told the school could not intervene due to the teacher's transgender status and a lack of an official dress code.

Liberty Counsel argues this response violates federal law and recent Pentagon and executive branch policies, including President Trump's January 2025 executive order on gender-related issues in schools.

The organization is urging DoDEA to suspend the teacher, remove him from contact with children pending an investigation, and provide forensic interviews for girls he escorted to the bathroom. Liberty Counsel reports the agency had not responded to its letter.

"This male's behavior and DoDEA's failure to intervene constitutes sexual harassment in violation of Title IX," the letter states, adding that the situation also undermines military readiness by distracting service member parents.

Liberty Counsel founder Mat Staver criticized the school's handling of the allegations, saying administrators allowed the behavior "in violation of these children's rights and the rights of their parents." He called on DoDEA officials to take swift action to "protect these impressionable children from this gross and disturbing behavior."