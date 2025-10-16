Gordon Robertson Names Drew Friedrich President of Operation Blessing

Operation Blessing, the global humanitarian organization dedicated to bringing help and hope to those in need, has announced the appointment of Drew Friedrich as its new president.

Friedrich, who previously served as the organization's chief operating officer, will not only build on OB's strong legacy, but expand its nearly five decades reach to impact more communities around the world.

"Operation Blessing has always been about bringing help and hope to a hurting world — and that mission remains unchanged," he said in a statement. "What will be new is how we broaden our reach, increase our capacity to serve, and expand our readiness to meet needs like never before. It's an incredible honor to step into this role and build upon nearly five decades of faithful service to those in need."

Friedrich's appointment was made by Gordon Robertson, former President of Operation Blessing, who now serves as Chairman of the Board. Robertson is confident in Friedrich's leadership for the organization's next era.

"Drew brings a deep commitment to compassion, innovation, and faith — values that are at the very heart of Operation Blessing," he said. "As Chairman, I'm excited to support his vision as he leads this incredible team into a new season of global impact."

Operation Blessing was founded in 1978 by Dr. M. G. "Pat" Robertson. And since that time, the organization has been providing clean water, hunger relief, medical care, disaster response, and child development programs across more than 90 countries and all 50 U.S. states.

In 2024, Operation Blessing worked in 34 countries, responded to disasters in 12 countries such as Somalia, Brazil, and the Philippines, deployed to 19 disasters in 17 U.S. states, and distributed over 25 million pounds of food, drinks, and relief supplies.

This year, Operation Blessing's reach has expanded to 68 countries, including responding to disasters in Ukraine, Indonesia, Myanmar, Burundi, Nigeria, and Cambodia. The organization has deployed resources to U.S. disasters including the Los Angeles wildfires, tragic flooding in Kerrville, TX, and multiple other locations.

"From our first outreach nearly half a century ago to our newest global initiatives, Operation Blessing has always been a story of God using ordinary people to do extraordinary things. I can't wait to see what He has in store for us next," Friedrich shared.

As the organization approaches its 50th anniversary, Friedrich's vision is to build on Operation Blessing's strong legacy. The organization will continue advancing its five core pillars — clean water, hunger relief, medical care, disaster response, and child development — while embracing new strategies for innovation, local partnership, and community-led transformation.

"As I step into this role, I do so with deep gratitude for the faithful men and women who built Operation Blessing into what it is today. Their faith, vision, and perseverance have changed millions of lives," he said. "My prayer is that we honor their legacy by advancing it — reaching more people, partnering more deeply with local communities, and ensuring that the love of Jesus is reflected in everything we do."

