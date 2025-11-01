Good Samaritan Hailed Hero For Allegedly Stopping Knife-Wielding Man, Potentially Saving Cop’s Life

A good Samaritan is being praised for helping save a police officer stabbed Saturday outside a restaurant in Salisbury, North Carolina.

The incident unfolded when Salisbury police were reportedly called to a Cook Out restaurant around 8 p.m. to address an issue unfolding there.

When they arrived, an individual allegedly began swinging a knife at two officers, WBTV-TV reported.

This violence reportedly put one of the cops in danger, and a bystander is said to have jumped in and “likely saved the officer’s life.” This hero was cut several times during the scuffle.

The accused individual was subsequently tased and arrested and faces numerous charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon and assault on a government official with a dangerous weapon.

Salisbury Police Chief Patrick Smith issued a statement expressing gratitude to the hero who assisted and very likely prevented the situation from further deteriorating.

“I am thankful for the citizen who stepped in to help,” Smith said. “His act of bravery likely saved an officer’s life. We are relieved that both our officer and this Good Samaritan are recovering.”

Pray for those involved. Fortunately, this hero stepped in and valued others above himself; he certainly deserves accolades.