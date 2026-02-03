Franklin Graham on Charlie Kirk's Murder and Jesus' Return

The Rev. Franklin Graham is calling America to prayer, imploring Christians and citizens more broadly to turn back to the Lord and appeal to Him to help heal the United States.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

Amid rampant social dysfunction that has Graham concerned, the famous evangelist told CBN News in a recent interview he’s also been “thrilled” to see the younger generation “beginning to search for God.”

“They’ve been left cold by education, and … many churches have quit even giving invitations and preaching the Gospel,” Graham said. “And so there’s a lot of young people out there that are searching, looking. I’m glad they are — and I hope they get into the Word of God, get into the Bible.”

He went on to say that he doesn’t see Scripture predicting a great revival during the end times, despite some of the positive faith trajectories society is currently witnessing.

“I see things are going to get bad and go from bad to worse as we get closer to the end times,” Graham said. “I think we’re seeing that. But, at the same time, you have things like Charlie Kirk, who had a political platform, but as he got closer and closer to the end of his life, he was saying he is nothing without Jesus.”

He continued, “He was standing and stronger on his faith in Jesus Christ, and we saw, at his memorial, what, 100,000 people were there, and they estimated like 100 million were watching.”

Graham said Kirk likely reached more people in his death than he did during his life — a fact that many have stated as they’ve reflected on the massive reaction to Kirk’s death. Churches immediately reported seeing pews full, with reports of many young people coming to faith.

“People every day are downloading his videos,” Graham said. “So God’s at work. … We miss people like Charlie Kirk, but at the same time, God is still on that throne.”

In the end, Graham encouraged people to be ready for Jesus’ return. While no one knows the day or hour, he said being prepared is essential — and that each person should make an effort to spiritually equip themselves.

“Let’s be ready, but let’s pray for it, and then make sure we’re repenting of our sins,” he said. “Repent, and we need to ask God to forgive our nation.”

Graham continued, “We just need to pray, ‘God, forgive us.’ When Jesus was on the cross, He said, ‘Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.’ But we need to repent of our sins and pray for our nation — that our nation would turn.”

As censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.