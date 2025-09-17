Faith-Based Institutions Face Rising Threats as Division and Disinformation Fuel Violence

Robin Puttin prays at a memorial of flowers and tributes outside of Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Kerem Yücel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Homeland security experts warn the threat environment in the U.S. today is at an all-time high following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. They point to divisive rhetoric, ranging from social media to politicians, for potentially fueling acts of violence. Add to that, America's enemies spreading disinformation to create even more volatile and dangerous conditions.

It comes as a report from the Family Research Council shows attacks on churches and other institutions have skyrocketed over the last five years, and many share one common thread.

"The vast majority of those instances, we have found people involved in this activity were motivated by content they saw online," said John Cohen with the Center for Internet Security (CIS).

Cohen says religious institutions are frequently targeted by individuals who see violence as their only outlet.

"We are a very divided nation, and it's not just that people tend to disagree with each other, but they are increasingly viewing those that disagree with them, or that they disagree with, as the enemy," he told CBN News.

Mental and behavioral health issues can also play a role.

"We have far too many young people who are, from a behavioral health perspective, struggling. They're struggling with their sense of community. They're struggling with their sense of belonging. They feel like they've been treated unfairly in life, and they gradually develop this intense sense of anger," Cohen explained.

He says this can cause them to believe their only way to feel value is by either committing suicide or mass murder. A CIS threat analysis found this to be a factor in the recent shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.



PHOTO: Hundreds gathered for the celebration of life for school-shooting victim Harper Moyski at the Lake Harriet Bandshell in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

Meanwhile, both foreign and domestic adversaries often widen the nation's growing divide through disinformation campaigns encouraging violence.

"In most cases, the content is specifically intended to inflame, to fan the flames, and exploit some of the most divisive issues facing the country," Cohen said.

In the wake of the Kirk assassination, CIS reports that neo-Nazi groups, anarchists, and Russian-state media accounts have all pushed false narratives. While these bad actors often target faith-based institutions, Cohen says this community of believers also has an important role to play.

"You know, as we talk about solutions, potentially, is working to, in a sense, restore a faith within the young people of this country, who, in far too many cases, have come to believe that their life is just not worth living anymore," said Cohen. "Another important role that I think our faith leaders can play is to cool some of the divisive rhetoric that has become so prevalent in our society."

When it comes to prevention and protection, Cohen encourages religious institutions to look beyond just physical attacks, as adversaries are using digital espionage to specifically target systems like their websites, event calendars, and other sensitive data.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest alerts.***