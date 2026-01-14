Evangelist Franklin Graham and Pastor Greg Laurie Call Believers to Prayer and Repentance at Noon

Evangelist Franklin Graham and Pastor Greg Laurie are urging Christians across the nation to join together for prayer and repentance on Wednesday, Jan. 14, at noon.

"If you think our nation is in trouble now, just wait," Graham, the president of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, posted on social media.

"As a nation, our sins are so great. We have increasingly turned our backs on God and His commands, embracing godless secularism. We need to ask His forgiveness and seek His face," he continued. "Pray for our leaders, and pray that God would bring calm to our streets."

Graham's announcement comes as protests over the shooting of activist Renee Good by an ICE agent continue in Minnesota. As CBN News reported, more federal agents are headed to the state while protests against federal immigration enforcement spread across the country.

"There are many who would like to stir things up—there are even those who would like to destroy this great country. Pray that these efforts would be thwarted and their plans would be brought into confusion," Graham reflected.

"Ask God to use His Church to be His instruments of peace in this time of great uncertainty," he added. "Remember, this Wednesday at noon, please stop and pray. Millions of people remembering our sins and asking for forgiveness, repenting, and seeking His face will make a difference."

Graham continued, "Let's humble ourselves. Let's give God the glory for this great nation and thank Him for His hand of blessing, protection, and mercy."

Laurie, the founder of the Harvest Crusade, called his followers to also participate in the time set aside for "prayer and repentance."

"Franklin Graham called me a couple of days ago and said that with everything happening in our nation and around the world right now, we urgently need to pray. I couldn't agree more," he shared online, adding, "Will you join us?"

While appearing on Washington Watch with Tony Perkins, Graham shared that the only hope for America is God. "[In] our country, there is a moral issue here and a spiritual issue," he explained. "Only God can solve these issues."

Graham noted that those joining the prayer at noon, in their own time zone, don't have to stop just at praying for America. "Let's pray for people like [in] Iran," he encouraged. "The Iranian people are suffering so much right now. We need to pray for them."

Graham said people in Venezuela also need prayer.

"The people of Venezuela have suffered for so many years under Maduro and Chavez, before him," he explained. "They have been beaten down and have been in poverty."

Graham concluded his message, pointing out that prayer is powerful.

"God hears prayer. I believe in prayer. God answers prayer, and this is a time for people who believe in prayer to stand together and call upon the name of the Lord and ask for help."