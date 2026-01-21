Erika Kirk Makes Bold Move in Trial of Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin

Erika Kirk speaks during a "This Is the Turning Point" campus tour event at the University of Mississippi, in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Erika Kirk, the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is trying to pull a legal lever to stop the defense team from further delays in her late husband’s assassination late last summer.

So far, alleged assassin Tyler Robinson has not yet entered a plea.

Jeffrey Neiman, the attorney representing Erika Kirk, recently filed a court document asking the judge overseeing the pending trial to enforce his client’s right to a speedy trial, arguing there have been “undue delays” in the case.

He wrote, “The Utah code affords victims of a crime ‘the right to a speedy disposition of the charges free from unwarranted delay caused by or at the behest of the defendant.'”

“This court is tasked with the critically important function of ensuring the defendant has a fair trial, but this court must also do so while balancing Mrs. Kirk’s right to a speedy trial and therefore this notice invokes Mrs. Kirk’s rights under applicable Utah code,” he continued in the filing.

Neiman went on to state that, while the U.S. Constitution “guarantees criminal defendants many rights, it does not guarantee them the right to cause undue delay in the criminal justice process.”

This development comes as Robinson’s team argued during a hearing earlier this month that one of the prosecutors ought to be removed from the case because an adult daughter of the deputy county attorney was present at the Utah Valley University event where Charlie Kirk was murdered.

As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.