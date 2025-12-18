Doctor Thought He ‘Saw a Ghost’: Woman’s Deathbed Miracle Stuns

Popular author Lee Strobel is preparing to once again explore the supernatural in his new film “The Case For Miracles,” hitting theaters Dec. 15-18.

Strobel told CBN News he believes Christmas is the perfect time to release a movie about God’s supernatural power.

“A lot of people who are spiritually curious become more curious around Christmas because all of this activity in the culture [is] focused on December the 25th,” he said. “And they begin to wonder, ‘What is this really all about? What does it really mean?’ And so forth.”

Strobel continued, “So I think that people are more spiritually open this time of year, and I think it’s a perfect time to do a film that looks at the credibility that God is still in the miracle business today.”

“The Case For Christ” author said that his exploration of the supernatural has deepened and enlarged his faith, especially the realization that God is still moving today.

“The fact He’s still doing miracles today in ways where we’ve got solid medical documentation, where we have multiple incredible eyewitnesses with no motive to deceive, where we have no natural explanation that makes any sense whatsoever,” he said. “And it takes place in the context of prayer, where we have those four conditions met. I think it’s logical and rational to conclude that God has intervened supernaturally. And when that happens, you’re just in awe.”

Strobel shared some of the most compelling stories he encountered, noting his favorite involved a woman named Barbara. She was struck with multiple sclerosis as a teenager and “deteriorated very quickly.”

“We’ve got medical records all documenting her case, to the point where several years later she’s in hospice,” he said. “She’s on her deathbed, curled up like a pretzel — rigid, one lung collapsed, the other lung at 50%, a tube in her throat.”

Barbara was virtually blind, lost control of her bowels and urination, and her legs had atrophied.

“She hadn’t walked in seven years at that point, and she’s dying,” he said. “And then somebody said, ‘Hey, why don’t we call the [Christian] radio station in Chicago … and ask people to pray for poor Barbara?'”

People did just that and 450 individuals ended up praying for Barbara, writing in letters to report how they had turned to God on her behalf.

“On Pentecost Sunday, there’s a couple of her friends who were in the room together with her reading her some of these letters from people praying for her,” Strobel said. “And, because she’s curled up like a pretzel in bed and she hears from the corner of the room, where nobody was, the voice of God saying, ‘My child; get up and walk.'”

In that moment, she reportedly pulled the tube from her throat and jumped out of bed, defying all of the odds. Her feet and legs, which hadn’t operated for years, suddenly and miraculously carried her. And that’s not all: her eyesight immediately returned.

Her church was shocked to see her walk into service as well.

“There was a church service,” Strobel said. “The pastor’s up front and he says, ‘Anybody got any announcements,’ and Barbara comes walking down the center aisle. Nobody’d seen Barbara walk for seven years. The whole place erupts with people singing ‘Amazing Grace. I once was blind and now I see.'”

Her doctors were totally dumbfounded — so much so that one physician said, “I saw her walking down the corner to my office, and my first thought was, ‘Oh, she died, and that’s a ghost.'”

But God had taken what was “medically impossible” and made it true. Strobel knows many skeptics will still dismiss the story, though he said there’s no other explanation than something supernatural.

“In a sense, they’re ruling out the miraculous at the outset,” Strobel said, noting he hopes “The Case For Miracles” will help inspire people to see God’s truth. This is just one of the stories into which the film delves.

Find out more about “The Case For Miracles” and get tickets here.

