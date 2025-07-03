Cutting Edge Israeli 'FireDome' Tech Offers Hope for Fire Prevention in Los Angeles

As the costliest wildfire in U.S. history continues to shape life in Los Angeles, Israeli fire prevention experts are working with local officials and residents to help prevent future disasters.

In January, wildfires scorched parts of Southern California. During that time, a team of Israeli firefighters arrived to assist and share their expertise. Now, another delegation of Israeli fire experts are in L.A., showcasing innovative wildfire detection and prevention technologies.

The visit included a demonstration at Fire Station 69, which included residents still bearing the scars of past fires.

"When you've lived through the Palisades or Eaton fires, it's something you never forget," said Larry Vein, a local community advocate with the group Pali Strong. "But this community is strong and united—we work hard to stay visible and proactive."

Among the technologies being presented are systems known as the "FireDome," "WaterDome," and a sound-based early detection device used by Israel's Division of Forestry.

Dr. Jenia Yurkovsky, a developer with FireWave, explained that their acoustic system uses artificial intelligence to detect the unique sound signature of flames. "We collect data from real fires and train a machine learning model to recognize that sound," she said. "It distinguishes fire from background noise."

"WaterDome" aims to solve a common problem for firefighters in Los Angeles—maintaining water pressure during intense wildfire events. "During a fire, water demand changes dramatically," said David Shavit of Water Dome Wildfire Defense. "This system responds in real time. No one else can do it."

The "FireDome" system launches capsules filled with fire retardant to pre-selected coordinates, creating a barrier around homes. "When we know a wildfire is approaching, we deploy these to stop the fire before it reaches communities," said Dafna Ben Porat Akiva, a spokesperson for the system.

The technology left a strong impression on attendees, including local emergency planners and military officials.

"It's exciting," said Col. Eric Swenson of the Army Corps of Engineers. "Anything that helps reduce risk provides peace of mind and lessens the burden on shared resources."

Israel Bachar, Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest, emphasized the shared values and strategic partnership behind the initiative.

"Israel is a small country, but we are a superpower in advanced technology," Bachar said. "We want to share that technology with America—especially when it can save lives."

More than 20% of the population on L.A.'s West Side is Jewish, and the support from Israeli experts has also helped strengthen community ties.

"This is the Judeo-Christian alliance in action," Bachar added. "We carry the values of the Old Testament, democracy, and the pursuit of progress."

California lawmakers and U.S. congressional leaders have expressed interest in adopting the Israeli systems for wider use. As rebuilding continues in areas devastated by past fires, community members hope that these innovations will help California become more fireproof.

"We're going to rebuild," said Vein. "But we want to come back with resiliency."



