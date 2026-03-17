Christian College Scores a Big Win After Chicago Public Schools Blocked Its Student-Teachers

The Moody Bible Institute has reached a favorable settlement with the Chicago Board of Education, which had blocked the private Christian college from participating in its student-teaching program.

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) had denied access to the Christian students, arguing that Moody needed to give up its right to hire only people who share its Christian beliefs and gospel mission.

As part of the settlement, CPS modified its Student Teacher Internship Agreement to recognize Moody's right to hire Bible-believing employees. Now, Moody's Education students can participate.

"We are deeply grateful that a resolution has been reached affirming our constitutional right to hire individuals who are aligned with our core mission and biblical values," said Moody Provost Dr. Tim Sisk.

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As CBN News reported last year, the Moody Bible Institute had filed a lawsuit with the help of Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF).

The lawsuit argued that, by excluding Moody and its students because of its faith-based employment practices, the school board was violating the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Illinois Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

As a result of the settlement, CPS has now listed Moody as an approved university partner on its website.

"Chicago desperately needs more teachers to fill hundreds of vacancies, and Moody's students will be well-equipped and qualified to help meet that need," said ADF Senior Counsel Jeremiah Galus.

"Moody holds its faculty and students to high standards of excellence, and we're pleased to reach this favorable outcome that will allow it to participate in Chicago Public Schools' student-teaching program. We're hopeful other public officials will take note that they can't inject themselves illegally and unconstitutionally into a religious non-profit's hiring practices," Galus continued.

Dr. Sisk also applauded the good news for his school and its students.

"Moody's Elementary Education students are eager and well prepared to participate in the CPS student teaching program, which is an essential and formative part of their journey toward becoming effective educators," he said. "We sincerely appreciate ADF for their thoughtful counsel and dedicated efforts, and we are thankful for the many prayers and support that have helped ensure this important opportunity remains available to our students."



Before the settlement, a CPS spokesperson had told the Chicago Tribune that the school district "remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its students."

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