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The Moody Bible Institute of Chicago (Photo Credit: The Moody Bible Institute of Chicago)

Christian College Scores a Big Win After Chicago Public Schools Blocked Its Student-Teachers

Benjamin Gill
03-17-2026

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The Moody Bible Institute has reached a favorable settlement with the Chicago Board of Education, which had blocked the private Christian college from participating in its student-teaching program.

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) had denied access to the Christian students, arguing that Moody needed to give up its right to hire only people who share its Christian beliefs and gospel mission.

As part of the settlement, CPS modified its Student Teacher Internship Agreement to recognize Moody's right to hire Bible-believing employees. Now, Moody's Education students can participate.

"We are deeply grateful that a resolution has been reached affirming our constitutional right to hire individuals who are aligned with our core mission and biblical values," said Moody Provost Dr. Tim Sisk. 

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As CBN News reported last year, the Moody Bible Institute had filed a lawsuit with the help of Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF).

The lawsuit argued that, by excluding Moody and its students because of its faith-based employment practices, the school board was violating the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Illinois Religious Freedom Restoration Act. 

As a result of the settlement, CPS has now listed Moody as an approved university partner on its website. 

"Chicago desperately needs more teachers to fill hundreds of vacancies, and Moody's students will be well-equipped and qualified to help meet that need," said ADF Senior Counsel Jeremiah Galus.

"Moody holds its faculty and students to high standards of excellence, and we're pleased to reach this favorable outcome that will allow it to participate in Chicago Public Schools' student-teaching program. We're hopeful other public officials will take note that they can't inject themselves illegally and unconstitutionally into a religious non-profit's hiring practices," Galus continued.

Dr. Sisk also applauded the good news for his school and its students. 

"Moody's Elementary Education students are eager and well prepared to participate in the CPS student teaching program, which is an essential and formative part of their journey toward becoming effective educators," he said. "We sincerely appreciate ADF for their thoughtful counsel and dedicated efforts, and we are thankful for the many prayers and support that have helped ensure this important opportunity remains available to our students."
  
Before the settlement, a CPS spokesperson had told the Chicago Tribune that the school district "remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its students."

RELATED - Major Win for Religious Liberty: Court Says Ministries Can Follow Biblical Beliefs When Hiring 

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About The Author

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Benjamin
Gill

Benjamin Gill is a writer and editor who manages CBNNews.com and the CBN News app while also curating social media material. He has been on staff with CBN News as an internet and broadcast producer since 2000, with stints producing for CBN Newswatch and The 700 Club. He is a graduate of Queens College in New York City, where he also interned as a reporter at Newsday and worked as an editor in the publishing industry. Benjamin has served as a worship leader and elder at his local church and has a passion for reporting the evidence of God in our world while pointing people to Jesus Christ. Here