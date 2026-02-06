'Christ Is Our Advocate': Regent Law School Launches Singer Center for Advocacy

Regent Law School is proud to announce the new Singer Center for Advocacy. Named after Randy Singer, a long-time Regent friend and highly regarded attorney, the center will focus on teaching law students why being an attorney is a "sacred calling."



Regent University Law School Dean Ernie Walton said, "The Singer Center for Advocacy is going to take our existing programs, our work, bring resources, new coaches, and more classes so we can train advocates who will go out, be public servants in government, trial lawyers, appellate advocates, advocates all over the country speaking up for those who need a voice."

The new center will be housed in Regent's Robertson Hall with the primary goal of teaching law students the importance and even "sacredness" of being an advocate.

"As lawyers, we are advocates. We have the privilege of speaking up for another, for being a voice, for those who don't have a voice, of course, for Christian lawyers, advocacy takes a really deep meaning because Christ is our advocate," Dean Walton said.

The center is named after Pastor Randy Singer, who is also an attorney and author.

"He's an incredible man of God, first and foremost, committed to Christ above all else," Dean Walton said. "He's a lawyer running one of the most successful law firms in Virginia, a pastor of Trinity Church, which is preaching the gospel on campuses all over Hampton Roads... He embodies really what we are trying to do in training up Christian lawyers who are going to change the world."

Walton says he's personally thrilled to launch the center.



"Randy poured into my life when I was a student at Regent Law. He took me out to lunch. He didn't really know me," he recalled. "He gave me a vision for what it looks like to be a Christian lawyer."

Walton continued, "I want our students to be able to aspire to be the type of lawyer that Randy Singer is, the type of man of God, the Christian that he is in all walks of life, excellent, but committed to Christ, walking in humility."