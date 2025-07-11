Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Marriage Struggles, How Son’s Gospel-Centered Confrontation Saved Them

Candace Cameron Bure and her husband of nearly three decades, Valeri, might have called it quits had it not been for the Gospel-centered advice of one of their sons.

Their eldest son, Lev, wasn’t married in 2020, when the Bures endured the roughest patch of their marriage, but it didn’t stop him from sharing biblical wisdom with the famous couple.

On a recent episode of her eponymous podcast, the 49-year-old Bure said her marriage to Valeri, 51, was “going south quickly” in 2020, even admitting she didn’t think they were going to “make it through.” She explained it was Lev who challenged the pair to reconcile and resolve their differences.

“At one point, Lev, Maks and Natasha, but Lev was the one leading the charge,” she recalled. “He came up to us and said, ‘We’d like to talk to you guys.’ Val and I sat down and Lev preached, like, a 45-minute sermon on marriage to us. Just had his Bible open on the couch and just talked about it.”

Bure continued, “And I’ll never forget, ’cause he said, ‘You know, I know I haven’t been married. I’m just a young kid. And so it’s probably hard to take marriage advice from someone this young [who] never experienced it before. But I don’t need to be married to know what the Word of God says.'”

The Great American Media executive said Lev had “such a calm voice” and “so much wisdom” to share when he spoke with her and Valeri.

“He looked us straight in the eye and individually asked me and then asked Val, ‘Have you done everything you can? Is there one step of grace, is there just some bit of more grace you can give? Is there one more act of kindness in you that you could give to try to reconcile?'” Bure recalled, reflecting, “When we walked away from that and Val and I were like, ‘Huh, we raised some pretty good kids.'”

The “Full House” star said that conversation with their three children was “a pivotal moment” in her marriage to Valeri, a former NHL player. It “really changed” the dynamic of their relationship with one another, she said.

Bure went on to express thankfulness for her kids’ boldness in confronting them.

“There was a lot more to it, but it’s a whole different scenario when your kids sit you down to have a talk and go, ‘Are you being as mature as you can be?’” she said. “I’m so grateful to Lev and Maks and Natasha. They were so supportive of everything.”

Lev, for his part, married his now-wife, Elliot Dunham, in January 2024.

“I’m grateful for our generational blessing of long lasting Christ-centered marriages,” Bure wrote in a caption celebrating her son’s marriage. “To have a legacy of great-grandparents and grandparents who have shown us the way. And now, being the example for our children and their children to come.”

Of the wedding ceremony itself, she wrote, “The Holy Spirit was present, the Gospel was preached, and love filled the air. Covenant vows were made and hearts watching were reminded of theirs long ago.”

