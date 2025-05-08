'Beautiful' Stories Emerge from 'Baptize California' as Organizers Move Now to 'Baptize America'

Thousands of people across the country have been getting baptized in what some are calling revival. The latest example comes out of Baptize California where the high numbers are due to hundreds of churches coming together in unity. Now this growing movement is planning a nationwide push next month.

Over the weekend, on the shores of Huntington Beach, a modern-day revival moment was seen in perhaps the largest single-day water baptism in American history. More than 7,700 people took the plunge here, publicly declaring their faith in Jesus.

"Yeah, I just got baptized, I feel great – I feel wonderful," said newly baptized Ramel. "I was stuck in the dark, you know, just doing all these things to try to fill some type of something in my heart, and it led me to more darkness and hurt... and I'm just so happy I got baptized."

Organizer Mark Francey said, "There was a guy getting baptized with a house arrest, you know – ankle bracelet on his leg. And um, I just um. I saw homeless people get baptized. I saw people in wheelchairs that they push to the sand, to the water, and carried them in there – baptized and brought them back."

"Old, young, all different ethnicities, all different political persuasions, it was a beautiful thing to see what Jesus did at the beach the other day," he continued.



Pastors Mark and Rachel Francey mobilized more than 500 churches and nearly 30,000 people for a day of worship, baptism, and transformation. Last year, they baptized over 4,000 at this spot — and now, the movement is going national.

"The main reason we did this event in California a month early is so that all of the momentum from people getting excited about what God's doing in California would actually transfer into local churches, that they could host it, in their local churches all over America," Mark Francey said.



Baptize California is now becoming Baptize America, urging churches to come together Sunday, June 8th for what could become the largest coordinated water baptism in U.S. History.



It comes as we're also seeing a movement of baptisms taking shape on college campuses — sparked by the growing initiative, UniteUS. Organizers see what's happening on campus as just the beginning.



UniteUS founder Tonya Prewett said, "I believe that America is set for the greatest revival our country has ever seen. I believe starting with college students, and the hunger and the fire – we're seeing among college students is just taking off – it's a movement."



What started in Auburn, Alabama just two years ago, on the heels of the Asbury revival, has exploded into a movement, leading to gospel events on at least 11 college campuses this year alone.



Cale Matlock of the University of Arkansas said, "It was awesome, just having over 10,000 people that all love Jesus and are worshiping God."

From the shores of California to the heart of college campuses, one thing is clear: revival isn't coming — it's already here.