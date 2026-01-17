Are the End Times Upon Us? Franklin Graham Sounds Alarm as "Iran…Is Burning'

The Rev. Franklin Graham issued an urgent call to prayer this week, encouraging Americans to come together to collectively seek God — a move he believes is essential for a nation embroiled in moral confusion.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

“Our nation is falling so far from God and His truth,” Graham told CBN News.

The Samaritan’s Purse CEO cited as evidence the confusion he observed this week at the U.S. Supreme Court, where justices are currently weighing whether states can preclude biological men from participating in women’s sports.

Graham said 10 years ago such an argument wouldn’t have been entertained.

“This … just shows you the confusion,” he said. “Then we see the riots that [have] taken place in many of our streets, the anger that’s boiling over in the streets. Iran right now is burning … Venezuela, Cuba, Russia, Ukraine, Gaza — all of this. … It seems like the world is about to implode.”

With that uncertainty, Graham is pushing for people “to pray” and “repent as a nation.” The son of the late evangelist Billy Graham also encouraged people to pray for President Donald Trump and other U.S. leaders, asking God to guide them in making “such critical decisions.”

“We need to repent of our sins and turn from those sins,” he said. “And we need to repent of our own sins, not just the nation’s sins, but … our personal sins and ask God to forgive us.”

Ultimately, Graham said the dysfunction unfolding simply shouldn’t be happening and said clinging to God is the solution America needs.

“We need God’s help, and we need just to surrender ourselves to Him,” he said. “And, as a nation, repent.”

With so much chaos unfolding not just in America, but in the Middle East — from Israel to Iran and everything in between — some might be looking at these events and trying to process theological beliefs about eschatology and the end times. Graham addressed this as well.

“I believe most people who read the Bible and study Scripture feel that we’re in those last days,” he said. “And how many days are in the last days? No one knows. There could be another 100 years or more, but we all believe that we’re getting close to the end, and so we need to be watching. The Bible tells us to watch. Christ could return at any minute, and so we need to be ready.”

Part of that readiness, he said, is confessing sins and repenting and making sure “our house is in order.”